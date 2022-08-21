Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend Camila Morrone joins lookalike mother Lucila at the beach

Camila Morrone looked sensational as she joined her lookalike mum Lucila for a beach day in St Tropez on Friday.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s 25-year-old girlfriend showed off her toned physique and endless legs in a busty white two-piece, while actress mom Lucila Sola, 46, showed off her own gym-honed frame.

Camila showed off her natural beauty by going makeup-free all day, with her raven locks smoothed from her face.

Wow: Camila Morrone looked sensational as she joined her lookalike mum Lucila for a beach day in St Tropez on Friday

Lucila, who had previously been in love with Al Pacino for four years, opted for a gray patterned thong bikini that emphasized her abs while remaining cool under a baseball cap.

She combined with chic shades and gold jewelry.

Camila will star in director Keir O’Donnell’s upcoming romantic drama film Marmalade.

Wow: Leonardo DiCaprio’s 25-year-old girlfriend showed off her toned physique and endless legs in a busty white two-piece

Stunning: Lucila, who had previously been in love with Al Pacino for four years, opted for a patterned gray thong bikini that emphasized her abs, while staying cool under a baseball cap

Radiant: Camila looked cheerful as she took a dip in the sea

Glow: The successful actress wowed in a skimpy bikini

Camila will star alongside Joe Keery and Aldis Hodge from Stranger Things.

According to Deadlineproduction of the upcoming film has recently been completed.

The film will serve as O’Donnell’s directorial debut and the actor also wrote the script.

According to the outlet, the film revolves around “a naive small-town man who ends up in jail and tells the colorful story of a romantic bank robbery to his cunning cellmate to escape and reunite with the seductive love of his life.”

Looks good: Camila looked sensational in her second piece

Glow: The star showed off her natural beauty by going makeup-free

Leggy: Camila showed off her endless legs in the surf

Toned down: Lucila looked sensational while soaking up the sun

The upcoming feature film was primarily shot in Minnesota.

So far, the release date of Marmalade has not been disclosed.

Morrone previously began her acting career in James Franco’s unfinished feature film Bukowski, which was shot in 2013.

She later made her big screen debut in the 2018 stoner comedy Never Goin’ Back.

Over the next few years, the artist appeared in films such as Death Wish, the critically acclaimed Mickey And The Bear and Valley Girl.

She is currently preparing for the premiere of the upcoming miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six, in which she will appear alongside Riley Keough.

The show is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s novel of the same name, which was released in 2019.

Chat: Camila enjoyed a quick chat with friends in the sun

Busty: Camila adjusted her bikini while enjoying the sun

Good to see you: Lucila was seen chatting with a friend in the surf

The series will focus on the rise of a fictional 1970s rock band and the split that occurred at the height of its fame.

The show will also feature performers including the likes of Suki Waterhouse and Sam Claflin.

Reese Witherspoon will serve as one of the program’s executive producers.

Development of the program initially began the same year the book was released.

Morrone and Keough both signed up to appear on the show that year, bringing much of the cast together in 2020 and 2021.

Production on the series started last year and finally ended last May.

Daisy Jones & The Six is ​​currently premiering on the Amazon Prime Video platform at an unspecified date in the future.