Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Nina Agdal drives fans wild as she posts cryptic ‘when he texts you’ message

Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend Nina Agdal posted a cryptic text on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old model shared a playful post about getting a text from a mystery man following the news that the Titanic star, 47, was single again.

‘When he texts you [heart eyes emoji]’ wrote the beauty in a video of her driving a car with her dog, while a text message could be heard in the background.

The star sported a casual look, sporting a green hoodie and showing off her gorgeous features without makeup.

The Danish beauty has not revealed the identity of the mystery man who texted her, although she has recently been rumored to be dating YouTube star Logan Paul, 27.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl dated DiCaprio from 2016 to 2017.

Agdal was 25 years old at the time, which seems to be a pattern for the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star, who has built a reputation for never publicly dating a woman in her mid-20s.

During their romance, they vacationed together in Ibiza, St Bart’s and the Bahamas. DiCaprio and Agdal mostly kept their relationship out of the limelight.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that their breakup was “amicable.”

DiCaprio is said to have split from his model-turned-actress girlfriend Camila Morrone after five years of dating just a month after she turned 25.

Meanwhile, Nina is enjoying her time with new beau Logan, and was recently spotted with him in London, England, on Monday.

The duo were seen as they left their hotel holding hands.

Agdal also recently shared a series of photos and videos from her vacation to Mykonos, Greece, which she spent the week before with several friends, including Paul.

Rumors of a romance between the two arose in June when they were spotted sharing a kiss over dinner with friends in London.

The top model’s love life also included a romance with actor Jack Brinkley-Cook, 27, the son of modeling legend Christie Brinkley. The duo broke up in 2021 after dating for four years.