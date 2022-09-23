WhatsNew2Day
Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Camila Morrone stuns in a sheer bustier as she leads arrivals at Versace

Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone stuns in a sheer bustier as she leads arrivals at Versace 79
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone stuns in a sheer bustier as she leads arrivals at Versace 80
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone stuns in a sheer bustier as she leads arrivals at Versace 81
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone stuns in a sheer bustier as she leads arrivals at Versace 82
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone stuns in a sheer bustier as she leads arrivals at Versace 83
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone stuns in a sheer bustier as she leads arrivals at Versace 84
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone stuns in a sheer bustier as she leads arrivals at Versace 85
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone stuns in a sheer bustier as she leads arrivals at Versace 86
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone stuns in a sheer bustier as she leads arrivals at Versace 87
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone stuns in a sheer bustier as she leads arrivals at Versace 88
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone stuns in a sheer bustier as she leads arrivals at Versace 89
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone stuns in a sheer bustier as she leads arrivals at Versace 90
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone stuns in a sheer bustier as she leads arrivals at Versace 91
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone stuns in a sheer bustier as she leads arrivals at Versace 92
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone stuns in a sheer bustier as she leads arrivals at Versace 93
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone stuns in a sheer bustier as she leads arrivals at Versace 94
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone stuns in a sheer bustier as she leads arrivals at Versace 95
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone stuns in a sheer bustier as she leads arrivals at Versace 96
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone stuns in a sheer bustier as she leads arrivals at Versace 97
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone stuns in a sheer bustier as she leads arrivals at Versace 98
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone stuns in a sheer bustier as she leads arrivals at Versace 99
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone stuns in a sheer bustier as she leads arrivals at Versace 100
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone stuns in a sheer bustier as she leads arrivals at Versace 101
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone stuns in a sheer bustier as she leads arrivals at Versace 102
Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Camila Morrone stuns in a sheer bustier as she leads arrivals at Versace 103

Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone certainly turned heads when she attended the star-studded Versace fashion show on Friday during Milan Fashion Week.

The model and actress, 25, looked stunning in a semi-sheer bustier and slacks that more than showed her off.

Camila joined the likes of stylish Lily James, 33, who opted for a petite black dress, and an ab-fashionable Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, at the event.

Camila put on a busty show and showed off her slim figure in her outfit, which she paired with pointy black heels.

The brunette beauty, who just broke up with Hollywood hunk Leonardo, 47, wore her long locks and over her shoulders in tousled curls.

Showing off a soft golden glow, she completed her makeup with dewy foundation, a heavily contoured eye and a matte nude lip.

Pure audacity: Camila put on a busty display and showed off her slim figure in her outfit
Gorgeous: She showed off a soft golden glow and completed her makeup with dewy foundation, a heavily contoured eye and a matte nude lip
Sitting pretty: Camila sat in the front row at the star-studded show
Turning heads: She added height to her frame with a pair of black pointed heels

She showed up at the event in a good mood despite her recent breakup, mingling with the likes of Vanessa Hudgens.

Actress Lily James, meanwhile, opted for a chic black and timeless mini dress for the Versace show.

Lily showed off her pins in her outfit, which had a cutout across the bust.

The brunette paired the look with stockings and black heels and wore a nude lip.

Friends? Camila mingled with the likes of Vanessa Hudgens while sitting in the front row
Putting on a brave face? She showed up at the event in good spirits despite her recent breakup
Elegant: Actress Lily James, meanwhile, opted for a chic black and timeless mini dress for the Versace show
Alessandra looked stunning as she showcased her model figure in a black crop top and knitted mini skirt.

The former Victoria’s Secret model paired the look with a leather jacket and gold body chain.

She pulled her dark locks back and away from her face and wore makeup including a winged eye.

A handful of famous models also paraded their gear down the runway during the show, including Bella and Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski.

If you have it! Alessandra looked stunning as she showcased her model figure in a black crop top and knitted mini skirt
Sister act: A handful of famous models also walked the runway with their gear during the show, including Bella and Gigi Hadid
Bold: Gigi rocked a bold look and sported a winged eye with a black cropped dress
Showing off her stuff: Emily Ratajkowski looked incredible in a leather outfit as she descended the runway
Show stop: Bella looked stunning in a bright purple dress and veil
Ashley Graham (34) and Vanessa Hudgens (33) also took part in the show.

Ashley exuded glamor and elegance in a black fitted dress with a corset-style design across the waist.

Ashley wore a bright red lip, a white clutch bag under her arm and wore black strappy heels.

What a night! Ashley Graham (34) and Vanessa Hudgens (33) also participated in the show
Showing it off: Vanessa Hudgens also flashed her abs in a black and white checkered ensemble
All in the details: she wore a tiny mini skirt with an oversized jacket and pointed platform soles
Confident: Ashley radiated glamor and elegance in a black fitted dress with a corset-like design across the waist
Vanessa Hudgens also showed off her abs in a black and white checkered ensemble.

She wore a tiny mini skirt with an oversized jacket and pointed platform soles.

Her look was completed with her hair back and out of her face and a nude lip.

Vanessa was seen at the after party wearing a long bright pink coat and changing her outfit.

She wore a black and white Versace skirt with a silver crop top and her jacket.

Glam: Vanessa's look was completed with her hair back and out of her face and a nude lip
A splash of color: Lady Amelia Windsor, 27, looked fresh in a bright pink outfit
Change of clothes! Vanessa was seen at the afterparty in a long, bright pink coat, changing her outfit
Hot to trot! She wore a black and white Versace skirt with a silver crop top and her jacket
Love it! Vanessa happily posed for pictures as she went to the after party, obviously loving her looks
Mind your step! Vanessa wore her chic look with a pair of sky-high three-buckle platform heels
Lady Amelia Windsor, 27, looked fresh in a bright pink outfit during the show.

She stunned in a flowing pink Versace dress with matching pink tights and platform loafer-style heels.

Amelia, who is 42nd in line to the throne, sported her dark blond locks and neatly straightened and dewy and youthful makeup.

Other famous faces at the event included Nicky Hilton Rothschild, 38, singer Normani, 26, and Chiara Ferragni, 35, and her husband Fedez.

Glowing: Amelia, who is 42nd in line to the throne, sported her dark blond locks and neatly straightened and dewy and youthful makeup
A-lister: Other famous faces at the event included Nicky Hilton Rothschild, 38″

Date night: Chiara Ferragni, 35, and her husband Fedez also sat in the front row
Date night: Chiara Ferragni, 35, and her husband Fedez also sat in the front row

Date night: Chiara Ferragni, 35, and her husband Fedez also sat in the front row

Make an entrance! Singer Normani looked fabulous in a fitted leather look dress
Make an entrance! Singer Normani looked fabulous in a fitted leather look dress

Make an entrance! Singer Normani looked fabulous in a fitted leather look dress

