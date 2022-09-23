Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Camila Morrone stuns in a sheer bustier as she leads arrivals at Versace

Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone certainly turned heads when she attended the star-studded Versace fashion show on Friday during Milan Fashion Week.

The model and actress, 25, looked stunning in a semi-sheer bustier and slacks that more than showed her off.

Camila joined the likes of stylish Lily James, 33, who opted for a petite black dress, and an ab-fashionable Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, at the event.

Camila put on a busty show and showed off her slim figure in her outfit, which she paired with pointy black heels.

The brunette beauty, who just broke up with Hollywood hunk Leonardo, 47, wore her long locks and over her shoulders in tousled curls.

Showing off a soft golden glow, she completed her makeup with dewy foundation, a heavily contoured eye and a matte nude lip.

She showed up at the event in a good mood despite her recent breakup, mingling with the likes of Vanessa Hudgens.

Actress Lily James, meanwhile, opted for a chic black and timeless mini dress for the Versace show.

Lily showed off her pins in her outfit, which had a cutout across the bust.

The brunette paired the look with stockings and black heels and wore a nude lip.

Alessandra looked stunning as she showcased her model figure in a black crop top and knitted mini skirt.

The former Victoria’s Secret model paired the look with a leather jacket and gold body chain.

She pulled her dark locks back and away from her face and wore makeup including a winged eye.

A handful of famous models also paraded their gear down the runway during the show, including Bella and Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski.

Ashley Graham (34) and Vanessa Hudgens (33) also took part in the show.

Ashley exuded glamor and elegance in a black fitted dress with a corset-style design across the waist.

Ashley wore a bright red lip, a white clutch bag under her arm and wore black strappy heels.

Vanessa Hudgens also showed off her abs in a black and white checkered ensemble.

She wore a tiny mini skirt with an oversized jacket and pointed platform soles.

Her look was completed with her hair back and out of her face and a nude lip.

Vanessa was seen at the after party wearing a long bright pink coat and changing her outfit.

She wore a black and white Versace skirt with a silver crop top and her jacket.

Lady Amelia Windsor, 27, looked fresh in a bright pink outfit during the show.

She stunned in a flowing pink Versace dress with matching pink tights and platform loafer-style heels.

Amelia, who is 42nd in line to the throne, sported her dark blond locks and neatly straightened and dewy and youthful makeup.

Other famous faces at the event included Nicky Hilton Rothschild, 38, singer Normani, 26, and Chiara Ferragni, 35, and her husband Fedez.

Date night: Chiara Ferragni, 35, and her husband Fedez also sat in the front row