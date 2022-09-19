Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Camila Morrone is seen with her dad Maximo

Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend, went grocery shopping in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 25-year-old brunette actress was in casual clothes when she walked out of the supermarket in Bristol Market with her father Maximo Morrone.

This comes after her ex from Titanic and The Revenant seems to have moved on to fame with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

Her father was carrying a cake in a white box and a bag of belongings. He was wearing a black T-shirt and dark jeans with black sneakers and a cap in gray and black.

The father turned out to be about the same age as DiCaprio.

Camila was as casual as you can get in a white cropped tank top, light gray sweatpants and black sneakers. She had a black bag over her shoulder and was carrying a cell phone.

The makeup-free star wore black sunglasses and pulled back her dark hair.

In August, an insider confirmed that Leonardo and Never Goin’ Back star Camila had ended their relationship after four years of dating.

A source said: ‘Leo and Cami broke up. They’ve been spending a lot of time apart this summer and doing their own things.’

But the Wolf Of Wall Street actor seems to have moved on easily with Vogue favorite Gigi Hadid.

The 47-year-old actor broke up with actress Morrone, 25, over the summer and now reportedly enjoys spending time with 27-year-old supermodel Gigi.

A source said: ‘Leo and Gigi Hadid have spent time together. He likes her, but things are still new.’

Leonardo is said to have been spotted with Gigi – who is mum to two-year-old Khai with ex-One Direction star Zayn Malik – spotted together during New York Fashion Week, but the source also claimed the Gatsby star has “hanged out” with his male friends since Camila’s split.

The source told ETOnline: “He’s also been hanging out with his male friends since his split from Cami.”

Meanwhile, it was recently alleged that Leonardo — who has also dated Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively and models Gisele Bundchen and Bar Raffaelli — has been out with other girls in Malibu every night while Camila is away. on vacation to St. Tropez with her mother.

A source told PageSix: “Leo has been out every night to party… he hangs out with his old crew and some girls. I thought that was a bit weird at the time [Camilla] was in St. Tropez.’