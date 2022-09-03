Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Camila Morrone, 25, moves into new Malibu apartment after shock split
Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend was spotted moving into a new apartment in chic Malibu after her shocked divorce from the 47-year-old Oscar winner.
The breakup took place shortly after the actress’ 25th birthday and it has been reported that he is now in a romantic relationship with 22-year-old Ukrainian model Maria Beregova.
Morron, dressed in a low-cut white tank top and jeans, looked gloomy as friends helped her on moving day.
Earlier this week, the starlet was caught watching in the same apartment.
Moving on: Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend was spotted moving into a new apartment in chic Malibu after her shock from the 47-year-old Oscar winner
Movers see the actress’s belongings move into her new modest home
Supportive: Morrone was joined by some friends, who were eager to help her
Casual: She wore a low-cut white tank top and jeans