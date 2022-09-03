WhatsNew2Day
Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex Camila Morrone, 25, moves into new Malibu apartment after shock split

Entertainment
By Merry

Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone, 25, moves into new Malibu apartment after shock from Oscar winner, 47… as he seemingly sets his sights on Ukrainian model, 22

By Carly Johnson for Dailymail.com

Published: 03:15, September 3, 2022 | Updated: 03:17, September 3, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend was spotted moving into a new apartment in chic Malibu after her shocked divorce from the 47-year-old Oscar winner.

The breakup took place shortly after the actress’ 25th birthday and it has been reported that he is now in a romantic relationship with 22-year-old Ukrainian model Maria Beregova.

Morron, dressed in a low-cut white tank top and jeans, looked gloomy as friends helped her on moving day.

Earlier this week, the starlet was caught watching in the same apartment.

