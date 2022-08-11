Leonardo DiCaprio Was Michael Mann’s Pick as James Dean in a ’90s Biopic, But Looked Too Young

<!–

Michael Mann has revealed that he wanted to star Leonardo DiCaprio in a James Dean biopic in the 1990s, but shelved the project because Leo looked too young for the role.

In an interview with Deadlinethe director, 79, explained that he decided to put the project on the back burner and focus on the 1995 film Heat, starring Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro and Val Kilmer, while hoping his chosen lead in the role could grow.

The Academy Award winner described the screenplay for the Dean project and Leo’s potential performance as “brilliant.”

“And who the hell could play James Dean then? And I found a guy who could play James Dean, but he was too young. It was Leo. We did a screen test which is quite amazing. I think he was 19 then.’

“And from one angle he had it all with him. I mean, it’s genius. He’d turn his face in one direction and we see a vision of James Dean, and then he’d turn his face in another direction and it’s no, that’s a young child.”

James Dean is best known as The Rebel Without a Cause and for his Oscar-nominated roles in East of Eden and Giant.

The actor, who had taken up auto racing, died in a car accident while driving to compete in the Salinas Road Race in 1955.

His death was mourned all over the world.

In later years, the Revenant star spoke to Deadline about the influence Dean had on his career.

“I remember being incredibly moved by Jimmy Dean, in East of Eden. There was something so raw and powerful about that performance. His vulnerability… his confusion about his entire history, his identity, his desperation to be loved. That performance just broke my heart.’

The Titanic actor was about 23 when the blockbuster that would change his life was released in 1997, a year younger than Dean at the time of his death, but Mann thought DiCaprio looked too young to take on the screen icon role in his own right. to take.

That put the director of The Last of the Mohicans in the unenviable position of not wanting to make the project with his actor of choice. “He respectfully undone James Dean’s biography for me.”