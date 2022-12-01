Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire and Jared Leto attend party at Miami’s Art Basel

Leonardo DiCaprio and longtime friend Tobey Maguire wore casual ensembles while attending a party at Miami Beach’s Art Basel Soho beach house on Wednesday.

The Titanic star, 48 – who recently enjoyed a date with his latest squeeze Gigi Hadid, 27 – wore his signature black baseball cap paired with a black button up, while the Spiderman actor, 47, fit in a black T-shirt and pair of trousers.

Also at the event was Morbius star Jared Leto, 50, who looked stylish as ever in a white button-up, black slacks and Gucci loafers.

DiCaprio rounded off his casual look with black jeans and white sneakers. The Oscar winner kept his face protected with a black face mask.

Maguire coordinated with Leo, who also wore a black baseball cap for the outing.

Meanwhile, Jared brightened up his look with gold jewelry, including a bracelet and ring.

The Method actor – who lives a vegan lifestyle and abstains from alcohol and coffee – wore his long dark brown locks parted in a custom part and in light curls.

The Dallas Buyers Club star also rocked a neatly groomed beard for the outing, seen as a peace sign to the photographers.

DiCaprio and Maguire have been friends for over 30 years. They first met while auditioning for a Parenthood spin-off show in 1990.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor was spotted with rumored new love Gigi at a New York hot spot earlier this week.

He wore his signature black LA Dodgers cap as he left Cipriani unrelated to the Vogue cover star.

Gigi flashed her abs in a black crop top, paired with flared trousers and a black leather jacket, while trying to hide her famous face with a blue scarf.

Her locks were pulled back in a chic updo and the mother of one sported a radiant makeup palette.

He was also reportedly spotted hanging out with Gigi at a lavish Halloween bash in NYC.

Page six reports that the actor and supermodel both attended Circoloco’s Halloween soiree at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, arriving by party bus with Gigi’s sister Bella, model Irina Shayk, and art dealer Helly Nahmad.

A source told the publication, “Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking. The group received bottle service.’

Leo was pictured with Gigi for the first time since news of their reported romance broke, in exclusive photos obtained by DailyMail.com in September.

The pairing appears to be the first time the Oscar winner has ever dated a woman over the age of 25, and Gigi would also be the first woman he’s dated who is a mother.

After the new photos leaked, a source close to the couple said that while they are dating, they are “taking it easy,” according to Page six.