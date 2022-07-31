Leonardo DiCaprio shows off his physique as he plays water volleyball in Italy 

Advertisement

Leonardo DiCaprio was completely out at sea when he let his hair down with friends on Saturday afternoon during a Mediterranean cruise.

The celebrated actor took off his shirt before plunging into a game of volleyball as he sailed close to the Italian coast in picturesque Capri, an increasingly popular destination for holidaymakers.

DiCaprio, 47, appeared without his younger girlfriend, 25-year-old actress and model Camila Morrone, as he made the most of his latest overseas vacation.

Good times: Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, let his hair down with friends during a Mediterranean cruise on Saturday afternoon

Leonardo donned a black swimsuit and took advantage of the boat day as he swam in the clear blue sea.

And while the lavish yacht boasted of a volleyball net, the Wolf Of Wall Street actor showed his competitive side as he competed against friends in the water.

The star jumped close to the net and found himself in the zone during the game, raising one arm in the air as he appeared victorious.

Game on: And while the lavish yacht boasted of a volleyball net, the Wolf Of Wall Street actor showed his competitive side as he competed against friends in the water

Competitive: The star jumped close to the net and was in the zone during the game when he showed his skills

Going for it: He was joined by male friends as they compete against each other in teams during the day at sea

He played in teams and was joined by male friends as they battled it out – and he appeared in a good mood.

Leonardo’s dark brown locks were soaked and swept back as he made the most of the water, ending the game with a leisurely swim around the boat.

When he got back on board, the Hollywood star was dripping from the water as he let the sun dry himself.

Luxury: the yacht’s volleyball net was in the boat, surrounded by deck chairs, beds and a bar

With the yacht boasting cream-colored sofas, a chic bar and luxurious furnishings – Leonardo sat back as he enjoyed the surroundings.

And the boat day was just hours before heading to the evening UNICEF ball, which was also held in Capri and welcomed a slew of famous faces.

The Italian stop comes as the actor has enjoyed a summer touring Europe after spending time in St. Tropez last week.

Drenched: Leonardo’s dark brown locks were soaked and swept back as he made the most of the water

Simple: he wore a pair of black swim trunks with a white waistband for a day out

Along the way, he met A-list friends, went to celeb hotspot Club 55 with close friend Tobey Maguire and his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer, while also meeting Jamie Foxx.

And the island hopping trip seems to be a solo trip as he is without girlfriend Camila, with whom he has been in a relationship since 2017, when she was just 20.

Leonardo and the model spent July 4 together in Malibu, before heading off to soak up the sun across the pond.

Beating sun: On the way back on board, the Hollywood star dripped from the water as he let the sun dry himself

Vacation mode: The Italian stop comes as the actor has enjoyed a summer touring Europe, after spending time in St. Tropez last week

Chill time: Later he grabbed a towel and enjoyed some free time on the relaxing yacht