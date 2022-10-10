Leonardo DiCaprio on Feds’ list to testify in trial against Fugees star Pras Michael

Leonardo DiCaprio is listed as a witness in the federal trial of Pras Michel, who is accused of participating in a multi-billion dollar money laundering scheme that helped fund DiCaprio’s film The Wolf of Wall Street.

DiCaprio, 47, previously testified in Washington DC in 2019 as a witness to the plan involving the 2013 blockbuster he co-produced with Martin Scorsese.

Court documents show that DiCaprio can now be called again to testify in Michel’s trial, which is due to start on November 4.

Michel, 49, a rapper known for his involvement with the hip-hop group Fugees, was linked with Jho Low, 40, the Malaysian businessman who became a fugitive and allegedly embezzled billions from the Malaysian state-run economic development fund 1Malaysia Development Berhard, better known as 1MDB.

Michel is said to have received between $8 million and $40 million for his role in assisting Low – who is known for his celebrity associations – in the plan.

Others on the witness list are three Trump White House staffers — former Chief of Staff John Kelly, former Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger and former National Security Adviser HR McMaster.

Leonardo DiCaprio is listed as a witness in the federal trial of Pras Michel, who is accused of participating in a multi-billion dollar money laundering program that helped fund DiCaprio’s film The Wolf of Wall Street

Michel, 49, a rapper known for his involvement with the hip-hop group Fugees, was tied to billion-dollar con man Jho Low

Pras was also accused in 2019 of helping Low defraud the US government by transferring more than $21 million in foreign funds.

He reportedly funneled nearly $1 million of those funds into Barack Obama’s 2012 election campaign through 20 donors to avoid detection, according to The Washington Post.

DiCaprio unwittingly got involved in the scheme when Michel helped fund The Wolf of Wall Street’s $100,000,000 budget.

It is not clear how much money Michel paid for the film.

Jho Low, 40, is a Malaysian businessman who has become a fugitive and has allegedly embezzled billions from the Malaysian state economic development fund 1Malaysia Development Berhard, better known as 1MDB

DiCaprio unwittingly became embroiled in money laundering and embezzlement when Michel allegedly used illegal funds to help produce the 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street

When DiCaprio learned of the charges against Michel through media reports in 2019, he immediately contacted the Justice Department to assist with the investigation, according to CNN.

A spokesperson for the actor said at the time that the actor was working with investigators “to determine whether he or his foundation, the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, has ever received any gifts or charitable donations directly or indirectly related to these parties, and if so, give those gifts or donations back as soon as possible.’

“Both Mr. DiCaprio and LDF continue to fully support all efforts to ensure justice is done in this case,” the spokesperson continued. ‘Mr. DiCaprio is grateful for the government’s direction and instruction to accomplish this.”

Michel’s problems intensified in June 2021, when he was accused of lobbying the Trump administration to drop the investigation into him and Low.

Including DiCaprio and the Trump officials, the U.S. government witness list contains 72 individuals.

The investigation appeared to derail a planned Fugees reunion tour – as the band announced their tour was canceled due to COVID-19 precautions, puck reported in August that it had been effectively disbanded because the Justice Department refused to allow Michel to travel abroad.

Pras Michel (left) pictured with his Fugees band members. Reports Suggest His Legal Issues Forced The Band To Cancel Their Reunion Tour

Others on the witness list include three Trump White House staffers — former Chief of Staff John Kelly and former Deputy National Security Adviser Matt Pottinger

Although Low is also in court with Michel, the billionaire con man will not be in court in DC as his whereabouts remain unclear.

The latest reports suggest he lives in China, with many complaining that the Malaysian government is doing almost nothing to find him.

“He has complete freedom of movement and no one can mess with him,” Wall Street Journal reporter Bradley Hope said in a YouTube video detailing the scammer’s hiding. “No foreign country can interfere with Jho Low while he is in China.”

“Jho Low had helped with these deals, that’s why he’s someone they… [the Chinese government] have to protect. It’s that simple,” Hope said.