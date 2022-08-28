Leonardo DiCaprio dresses down in a t-shirt and shorts for solo weekend outing in Malibu

<!–

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoyed his Saturday alone in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old Titanic actor kept it casual and wore a black crew-neck T-shirt and light-colored shorts.

The veteran entertainer added a matching hat which he placed on his head backwards.

Hailing from the City of Angels, Leo completed his ensemble with a pair of white lace-up sneakers.

He cradled a silver chain around his neck and donned dark square sunglasses.

The movie star had a shabby shade of a beard along the lower half of his face, with prominent goatee contours.

Earlier this month, Michael Mann revealed that he wanted DiCaprio to star in a James Dean biopic in the 1990s, but that he was putting the project on hold because Leo looked too young for the part.

In an interview with Deadlinethe 79-year-old director admitted that he put the project on the back burner to focus instead on the 1995 film Heat, starring Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro and Val Kilmer.

The Academy Award winner described the screenplay for the Dean project and Leo’s potential performance as “brilliant.”

“I found a guy who could play James Dean, but he was too young. It was Leo. We did a screen test which is quite amazing. I think he was 19 then,” he recalls.

DiCaprio, of course, went on to have an illustrious career in Hollywood, gaining respect from critics and his peers.

Last year, he starred in Don’t Look Up, a film that raises awareness about the impending effects of climate change, a cause that DiCaprio is passionate about in his real life.

He has performed alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry, Meryl Streep and a host of other big names.

DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence played the astronomers Dr. Randall Mindy and Kate Dibiasky.

They discover a comet with a “100 percent” chance of hitting Earth and ending all life as we know it.