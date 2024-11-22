Leonardo DiCaprio called for ‘disrespectful’ act in Fiji as he checked out of hotel

Leonardo DiCaprio was called out for ignoring a traditional Fijian reception as he checked out of a hotel in Nadi this week.

In a video posted on TikTokThe 50-year-old actor was spotted leaving the hotel as staff lined up to perform an upbeat farewell serenade.

Leonardo, dressed in black clothing and sunglasses, appeared to take a phone call after arriving in the foyer as hotel staff waited to say goodbye to him.

The Titanic star then quickly put his head down and sped past the crowd to a waiting car.

Many fans have criticized Leonardo’s failure to acknowledge the people who sang for him, with some calling his behavior “disrespectful.”

“Leonardo – Should have acknowledged Fiji’s welcome party,” said one.

“Don’t waste your energy my Fiji (family) he’s so disrespectful,” another commented.

‘He should have at least acknowledged the reception by our country. No place like Fiji,” a third agreed.

“He totally ignored the welcome effort,” said another, while one wrote: “Not even a thank you or a wave.”

Some even accused Leonardo of “pretending to take the phone call.”

However, others defend Leonardo’s understated departure, with one writing: ‘Maybe it’s his first time in Fiji… Just leave him alone.’

“Staff need to use their common sense and realize that celebrities hate this kind of attention in public,” said another.

“Well at least they know not to do it again and respect his privacy,” one person added.

The trip comes after Leonardo celebrated his birthday with quite the A-list guest list, including Brad Pitt and Steven Spielberg.

The party was held at a private estate in the Hollywood Hills, but the actor enlisted the help of an exclusive members club to ensure the festivities remained private, according to reports Page six.

Leonardo had guests cover the cameras on their phones with stickers of the San Vicente Bungalows.

The 500 guests at the party used stickers to cover their phones, but organizers had 700 stickers on hand just in case.

Numerous guests arrived straight from the evening’s early Baby2Baby gala. “Actually, the Baby2Baby group all went to Leo after that,” the insider said.

Leonardo also recently celebrated his first anniversary with 26-year-old model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti.

She is the first long-term girlfriend to break “Leo’s law” and survive his 25-year “cutoff.”

His romances with the likes of Gisele Bundchen, Bar Refaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton and Nina Agdal all ended before their 25th anniversary.

Before Vittoria, he spent five years with TV actress Camila Morrone, who starred in Amazon’s hit musical drama series Daisy Jones & The Six but left her just weeks before she turned 25.

Then came a brief fling with model Gigi Hadid (an “old” 27), which was quickly followed by 23-year-old star Victoria Lamas, prompting her father, actor Lorenzo Lamas, to joke: “I told her she had to treat the relationship like a vacation. Enjoy it as much as you can while it lasts.”

The relationship imploded after a few months.

Leo met current girlfriend Vittoria at the Cannes Film Festival in May last year, but the pair reportedly only got serious about 12 months ago.

The producer said: ‘He and Vittoria seem happy, but she is ‘old’ by his standards. Maybe she is the one who can finally put him to rest? I doubt it.’