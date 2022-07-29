Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese set to reunite for the SIXTH time

Frequent collaborators Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese will reunite for an adaptation of the nonfiction novel The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder.

The film’s rights have been acquired by Apple Original Films, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

To date, Leonardo, 47, and Martin, 79, have worked on five films together, making this project their sixth.

The novel, which was written by David Grann, isn’t even out yet and is slated for release next April.

Set in the 1740s, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder revolves around a group of sailors who became famous for surviving a shipwreck and landing on the coast of Brazil after spending time on a remote island. spent.

However, the arrival was complicated when another group of survivors landed in Chile six months later, claiming the men were mutineers.

Later, a special process was convened by the British Admiralty to find out what really happened during the mariners’ time in the wild.

The media outlet noted that the trial would “uncover a story of not only a captain and crew struggling to survive as they battle the most extreme elements on the planet, but also fight against their own human nature.”

In addition to starring in and directing the feature film, DiCaprio and Scorcese will also act as the producers of the feature film.

The release date of The Wager has not yet been announced to the public.

The much-celebrated duo initially began working together during the 2000 production of Gangs of New York.

The two went on to reunite for The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island and The Wolf of Wall Street.

The pair also teamed up with Scorcese’s longtime friend, Robert De Niro, for the 2015 short feature film The Audition, which also starred Brad Pitt.

The director and actor are currently preparing for the release of their latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon.

The feature is based on the 2017 novel of the same name, which was also written by Grann.

Set in the 1920s, the film focuses on an investigation into the mysterious murders of several members of the Osage tribe of Native Americans.

DiCaprio will star as Ernest Burkhart, while De Niro, 78, will play rancher William Hale.

Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser and John Lithgow will also appear in the upcoming film.

The physical production of the feature film started last April and the shooting took place mainly in Oklahoma.

Killers of the Flower Moon is currently slated for an unspecified release date in 2023.