Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, relaxes on a superyacht with A-list pals

He ushered in the New Year aboard a luxury yacht with a host of beauties.

And among the guests on Leonardo DiCaprio’s lavish outing was model Madison Headrick, 29, who was seen aboard the ship with the actor, 48, as well as his old A-list friend Tobey Maguire.

The Revenant star and his group of friends enjoyed a pasta and salad lunch in the boat’s outdoor dining area just days after Leo was linked to his latest fling, model Victoria Lamas, 23.

Madison exuded beach chic in a skinny blush bikini, which she layered with a pale yellow blouse and adorned with gold jewelry.

The American, who is engaged to Leo’s boyfriend Joe Nahmad, wore her dark blonde locks swept back in a sleek bun and opted for no makeup.

Joe has also been seen on the yacht in recent days.

Leonardo himself was dressed in a simple gray T-shirt with a baseball cap and sunglasses as he was chilling on the deck of the boat.

The latest sighting comes after Leo was recently linked to model Victoria Lamas. They were spotted together three times in a week late last month following reports that Gigi Hadid wasn’t taking their short-lived romance ‘seriously’.

While the Hollywood hunk and Hadid were reportedly still dating at the end of November, the superstar appears to be moving on with Lorenzo Lamas’ daughter.

Leo’s outing with Victoria comes after he ended his four-year relationship with Camila Morrone, 25, in August, a source close to Leo claimed The sun.

Victoria was born on April 24, 1999 – two years after Leo’s iconic 1997 film Titanic came out – and is the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas and model Shauna Sand.

Lorenzo, 64, is best known for playing Lance Cumson on the 1980s soap opera Falcon Crest, which ran for nine series.

He also starred in the 1978 film Grease as minor character Tom Chisum, who was the captain of Rydell’s football team.

Meanwhile, Shauna, 51, is an American actress and was Playboy’s Playmate of the Month for May 1996.

Victoria seems ready to follow the footsteps of her famous parents as she is an aspiring actor, trying to make a name for herself on screen. She has a passion for photography and is also an artist who creates incredible works of art in acrylic and ink.

