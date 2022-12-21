Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, has a new girl as he enjoys cozy date with actress Victoria Lamas, 23

Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, enjoyed a cozy date with actress Victoria Lamas, 23, in Hollywood on Tuesday — following speculation that he had a romance with supermodel Gigi Hadid, 27.

The Oscar winner, who has built a reputation in recent years for never dating anyone over the age of 25, got into a car with Victoria, the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas and was born two years after DiCaprio’s iconic 1997. movie Titanic was released.

The pair put on an affectionate display as they left the venue separately before getting into a car together, where Leo was seen laughing and joking.

Cozy: Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, enjoyed a cozy date with actress Victoria Lamas, 23, in Hollywood on Tuesday – following speculation he had a romance with supermodel Gigi Hadid , 27

Leonardo looked casual in a black T-shirt paired with stonewash jeans, a black jacket and his signature baseball cap.

The star added some glitter while wearing a bejeweled necklace as he got into his car with Victoria.

Aspiring actress Victoria flashed her midriff in a black crop top paired with matching flares and a padded black jacket.

Her ombre locks were styled in soft waves and she wore smoky eye makeup and taupe lipstick.

She’s driving: The pair showed affection as they left the venue separately before getting into a car together, where Leo was seen laughing and joking

Brave: Leonardo looked casual in a black T-shirt paired with stonewash jeans, a black jacket and his signature baseball cap as he stepped outside with Victoria

Iconic: Victoria wasn’t born yet when Leo captivated viewers as Jack Dawson in 1997’s Titanic (pictured with Kate Winslet)

Get in: Victoria got into a waiting car with Leo after their night on the tiles

Leo was pictured with Gigi for the first time since news of their reported romance broke, in exclusive photos obtained by DailyMail.com in September.

The couple appeared to be the first time the Oscar winner has ever dated a woman over the age of 25, and Gigi would also be the first woman he has dated who is a mother.

After the new photos leaked, a source close to the couple said while they are dating they are “taking it easy,” according to Page Six.

The source went on to say that the couple have only been together just the two of them and also hung out in groups, with the pair not yet calling themselves “exclusive.”

Here she is: Victoria is an aspiring actress and has 22,000 Instagram followers

The person added: “[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in and out of relationships. He doesn’t jump around to hook up. They’re taking it easy.’

Gigi was also photographed getting close to Leo at a party in New York City last month — after the actor ended his four-year relationship with Camila Morrone, 25.

Leo and Camila called it quits in August, a source close to Leo claimed The sun on Tuesday.

The breakup seemed to reinforce a pattern the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star has established of never publicly dating a woman over the age of 25.

Insiders close to DiCaprio claimed to the publication that he and Morrone had recently grown apart.

Leo and Camila ended their relationship last summer,” a source said. “There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion.”

The Revenant star, who is 22 years older than Camila, was first introduced to Camila in 2008 when she was just 12.

At the time: Leonardo and Camila Morrone, 25, officially got together sometime in 2017 when she was 20 and split in the summer of 2022 (pictured 2018)

His old friend Al Pacino, who had dated Camila’s mother Lucila Solá for years, made the introductions, and Leonardo apparently remained friends with the family for many years.

Leonardo and Camila officially got together sometime in 2017, following his split from model Nina Agdal just days before the Cannes Film Festival, though representatives for both initially denied they were together.

The two raised the profile of their relationship the following year, when they attended Ellen DeGeneres’ birthday party together, and they were spotted showing off a PDA at Coachella later in the year.

Later in 2018, an anonymous source told People that the relationship had escalated in earnest, as the two were “very much in love and serious” and were “talking about getting engaged.”

The source claimed that Leo had “never loved a girl like that” and that he was even considering having children with his new love.

In 2019, Leo’s commitment to not discuss his relationship publicly was tested when both he and Camila premiered films at the Cannes Film Festival.

Later in the summer of 2019, Camila reminded her fans of Leo’s penchant for dating young women when she posted a romantic photo of Humphrey Bogart and his much younger wife Lauren Bacall.

“A love like this,” she captioned it, though many fans criticized her for dating a much older man.

At the Academy Award ceremony on March 27 this year, host Amy Schumer joked about Leonardo’s tendency to only date young women.

“He’s done so much to fight climate change and leave a cleaner, greener planet…for his girlfriends,” she joked.