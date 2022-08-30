Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, ‘SPLITS’ with Camila Morrone just months after the model turned 25

Leonardo DiCaprio and his model-turned-actress girlfriend Camila Morrone have reportedly called it quits after five years together.

The 47-year-old Academy Award winner and the 25-year-old beauty “quietly” ended their relationship earlier this summer, a source close to Leo claimed. The sun on Tuesday.

The latest breakup seems to reinforce a pattern the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star has established of never publicly dating a woman over the age of 25.

Insiders close to DiCaprio claimed that he and Morrone had recently grown apart.

“Leo and Camila ended their relationship last summer,” a source said. “There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion.’

The Revenant star, who is 22 years older than Camila, was first introduced to Camila in 2008 when she was just 12.

His longtime friend Al Pacino, who had been in a relationship with Camila’s mother Lucila Solá for years, made the introductions, and Leonardo apparently remained friends with the family for years.

Leonardo and Camila officially got together sometime in 2017, following his split from model Nina Agdal just days before the Cannes Film Festival, although representatives of both initially denied they were together.

The two raised the profile of their relationship the following year, when they attended Ellen DeGeneres’ birthday party together, and later in the year they were seen with a PDA at Coachella.

Later in 2018, an anonymous source told People that the relationship had escalated in seriousness, as the two were “very in love and serious” and “talking about engagement.”

The source claimed that Leo had “never loved a girl so much” and that he was even considering having children with his newfound love.

In 2019, Leo’s commitment to not discussing his relationship publicly was put to the test when both he and Camila premiered films at the Cannes Film Festival.

He represented his Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood as she walked the red carpet for her acclaimed drama Mickey And The Bear, but the two did not walk together at either screening, nor did he identify her as his girlfriend on the screen. festival.

Old school: Leo’s boyfriend Al Pacino, who considers Camila her stepfather, introduced him to her when she was only 12 in 2008; seen in 2020 in NYC

Later in the summer of 2019, Camila reminded her fans of Leo’s penchant for dating young women when she posted a romantic photo of Humphrey Bogart and his much younger wife Lauren Bacall.

“A love like this,” she captioned it, though many fans criticized her for dating a much older man.

“My god, people are so mean and mad at people they know nothing about,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories in response to the controversy. “I think on this Friday I just hope people learn to live with a little less hate and spend their time and interests elsewhere, because living without hate feels pretty good.”

In 2020, they continued their pattern of walking separately on red carpets, but they made their first public appearance as a couple when they sat together at the Oscars ceremony that year.

by Dec, e! News reported that they had taken the big step to move in together.

Throughout 2022, the pair was seen as affectionate and reported to be as strongly bonded as ever.

DiCaprio was even seen with the dogs Camila raised on solo walks, suggesting he considered himself as much of a parent to them as she did.

In June, the Wolf Of Wall Street star was pictured on a beach outing with his father and Al Pacino, whom Camila considers her stepfather even after his divorce from her mother.

One of the last public sightings of the two appeared to be out on a beach in Malibu before the July 3, although they were not pictured together at the time.

Now, Camila appears to have joined Leo’s ex-girlfriends, none of whom are known to have dated the actor over 25 years of age.

On June 16, she celebrated her 25th birthday.

No big deal: Amy Schumer joked about the age difference at the Oscars in March, but she revealed that Leo and Camila were both okay with the joke; seen on March 27 in Hollywood

At the Academy Award ceremony on March 27 this year, co-host Amy Schumer joked about Leonardo’s penchant for dating only young women.

“He’s done so much to fight climate change and leave a cleaner, greener planet…for his girlfriends,” she joked.

But when she explained the origin of the joke in April The Howard Stern Showrevealed to Schumer that the Aviator star didn’t mind her ribbing.

‘He said, ‘Go ahead.’ She didn’t care,’ she said. “And his girlfriend, Cami, is the bastard. She’s actually the coolest b**** you’ll ever meet.’