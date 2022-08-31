Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, seen for first time since split Camila Morrone, 25, split on New York outing

<!–

Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted with friends in New York City on Tuesday after he was shocked to split from girlfriend Camila Morrone.

The Titanic actor, 47, wore a white t-shirt with faded green cargo shorts when he stopped by trendy restaurant Il Buco.

Leonardo went under the radar in a light gray ball cap with the NBA logo embroidered on the front.

The seasoned filmmaker wore a light blue facemask over his mouth and nose, with a bit of his shadowy beard on the underside.

He stepped out in white ankle socks and a pair of black sneakers as he spent time with his friends.

His neatly cropped hair poked out from the bottom of his baseball cap as he took in the scene in the Big Apple.

The Academy Award winner and his much younger girlfriend reportedly “quietly” ended their relationship earlier this summer, a close source told The sun on Tuesday.

It seems to reinforce Leo’s pattern of never publicly dating a woman over 25.

Insiders close to DiCaprio claimed that he and Morrone had recently grown apart.

“Leo and Camila ended their relationship last summer,” a source said. “There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion.’

The Revenant star, who is 22 years older than Camila, first met Camila in 2008 when she was just 12.

His old friend Al Pacino, who had been in a relationship with Camila’s mother Lucila Solá for years, made the introductions and Leonardo remained friends with the family.

Leonardo and Camila officially got together sometime in 2017, following his split from model Nina Agdal just days before the Cannes Film Festival, although representatives of both initially denied they were together.

The two raised the profile of their relationship the following year, when they attended Ellen DeGeneres’ birthday party together, and later in the year they were seen with PDA at Coachella.

In 2018 an insider told People the relationship had escalated, as the two were “very much in love and serious” and “talking about engagement.”

Throughout 2022, the two were seen affectionate, and DiCaprio was even seen with the dogs Camila raised on solo walks.

In June, the Wolf Of Wall Street star was pictured on a beach outing with his father and Al Pacino, whom Camila considers her stepfather even after his divorce from her mother.

Now, Camila appears to have joined Leo’s ex-girlfriends, none of whom are known to have dated the actor over 25 years of age.

On June 16, she celebrated her 25th birthday.