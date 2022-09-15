Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, seen for first time since getting cozy with model Gigi Hadid, 27

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Leonardo DiCaprio was first spotted after being caught chatting with model Gigi Hadid, 27, at a party in New York City earlier this week.

The 47-year-old actor whizzed around the Big Apple by bike on Wednesday afternoon with a mask over his face and a gray baseball cap on his head.

The Academy Award winner stayed casual in a white polo top, charcoal cargo shorts and black lace-up trainers.

Sighting: Leonardo DiCaprio was first spotted after being caught nibbling with model Gigi Hadid, 27, at a party in New York City earlier this week. The 47-year-old actor whizzed around the Big Apple by bike on Wednesday afternoon with a mask over his face and a gray baseball cap on his head.

He and Gigi were pictured together for the first time since news of their reported romance broke, in exclusive photos obtained by DailyMail.com, on Monday.

The pairing appears to be the first time the Oscar winner has ever dated a woman over 25, and Gigi is also said to be the first woman he’s dated who is a mother.

Photos taken during the exclusive bash, which was thrown at Casa Cipriani by Leo’s friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood, show the actor dressed in a black short-sleeved shirt and black baseball cap while wearing his usual goatee.

DiCaprio and Gigi — wearing a white crop top that revealed her tight midriff, along with baggy jeans — could be seen leaning close together as they tried to chat in the middle of the loud party.

Caught: He and Gigi were pictured together for the first time since news of their reported romance broke, in exclusive photos obtained by DailyMail.com, on Monday

After the new photos leaked, a source close to the couple said they were “taking it easy” while dating, according to Page Six.

The source went on to say that the couple has only been out together and also hung out in groups, with the couple not yet calling themselves “exclusive.”

The person added: “[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in and out of relationships. It doesn’t jump around when plugging in. They take it easy.’

Casual: The Academy Award winner stayed casual in a white polo top, charcoal cargo shorts and black lace-up sneakers

While DiCaprio appears to have his sights set on Gigi, an insider told E! News on Tuesday that he “likes being single” and that the two are “not exclusive.”

A source close to the model also told the publication that “neither of them want a relationship” at the moment.

“Gigi and Leo have hung out several times and love each other. Gigi thinks he’s a really cool guy,” they said. “Most of their hangouts come from being in the same social circles at different parties.”