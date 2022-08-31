WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone after she turned 25

Entertainment
By Merry

Leonardo DiCaprio fans mocked the Hollywood star on social media after correctly predicting that the actor would end his relationship with Camila Morrone due to her age.

The 47-year-old Academy Award winner and the 25-year-old beauty “quietly” ended their relationship earlier this summer, a source close to Leo claimed. The sun on Tuesday.

DiCaprio’s latest breakup only seems to reinforce a pattern the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star has established of never publicly dating a woman over the age of 25.

Deprecated? Social media users have teased Leonardo DiCaprio for predicting his divorce from girlfriend Camila Morrone after she turned 25

Deprecated? Social media users have teased Leonardo DiCaprio for predicting his divorce from girlfriend Camila Morrone after she turned 25

The news of the split immediately set Twitter on fire, as fans couldn’t believe their jokes about the couple’s doomed relationship came out just a month after Morrone’s birthday.

One fan tweeted: “3 things are certain in life: – death, – taxes, – Leonardo Dicaprio breaks up with his girlfriend before her pre-frontal cortex is fully developed.”

Another said, “May we all be as consistent as Leonardo DiCaprio, but about less scary things.”

“Leonardo DiCaprio is actually going out with all the under-25s he can to spread the word about climate change among those who will be most affected,” joked a third.

1661971508 325 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

1661971508 325 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

1661971509 821 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

1661971509 821 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

1661971510 31 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

1661971510 31 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

Predictable: Twitter users claimed the split reinforced a pattern the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star established by never publicly dating a woman in her mid-20s

Predictable: Twitter users claimed the split reinforced a pattern the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star established by never publicly dating a woman in her mid-20s

Predictable: Twitter users claimed the split reinforced a pattern the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star established by never publicly dating a woman in her mid-20s

Another Twitter user shared: ‘there is no phenomenon on this planet more trustworthy than leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girl at 25 years old, the statistics are breathtaking’.

Others mused about how DiCaprio might end the romance, as one said, “I need to know how leonardo dicaprio handles these breakups. Does he start arguing months before they turn 25 in order to be less noticeable?

‘do they wake up on their birthday with a note saying ‘sorry can’t hate me’, someone pls investigate (sic).’

Some joked about the age of the next young woman to date the Titanic star, as one wrote, “The girl Leonardo DiCaprio will dump when he’s 72 was born today.”

Another tweeted, “The thought of Leonardo DiCaprio possibly dating someone born in the 2000s is actually terrifying.”

Others couldn’t help but poke fun at the situation, and one Twitter user joked, “Titanic turns 25 this year and I guess Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t want to be around anymore.”

1661971512 231 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

1661971512 231 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

1661971513 989 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

1661971513 989 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

1661971514 718 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

1661971514 718 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone
1661971515 184 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

1661971515 184 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

Sticking to the script: Online pop culture fans couldn't help but joke about the situation with memes

Sticking to the script: Online pop culture fans couldn't help but joke about the situation with memes

Sticking to the script: Online pop culture fans couldn’t help but joke about the situation with memes

The playful online commentary saw fans continue with long-running jokes about the Titanic star’s penchant for younger women — which turned feverish on June 16 on Morrone’s birthday.

At the time, a Twitter user shared a TikTok video of the pair performing the 1986 song, The Final Countdown by Europe, playing a photo montage of the pair.

Followers were instantly amused by the song choice that made the obvious joke that Morrone’s birthday would mark the beginning of the end for her romance with the Oscar winner.

One fan commented: ‘Happy birthday sweetie!!! It’s time we parted ways.’

Another commented: ‘her lease is about to expire’.

1661971517 614 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

1661971517 614 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

1661971518 681 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

1661971518 681 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

1661971519 272 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

1661971519 272 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

On to the next one: Social media users then started making fun of what would happen in DiCaprio's next relationship

On to the next one: Social media users then started making fun of what would happen in DiCaprio's next relationship

On to the next one: Social media users then started making fun of what would happen in DiCaprio’s next relationship

“If they make it through another year, it will be both his longest relationship, and she will be the first 26-year-old he’s dated,” said one fan.

A fourth person added: “I feel like he can wait another year so he can get the media off his back.”

Elsewhere, a user tweeted a photo of the couple and a photo from a Wikipedia page, which listed Morrone’s age and birthday, before making another joke about the impending breakup.

“Congratulations in advance to this Queen,” they wrote.

1661971520 337 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

1661971520 337 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

1661971522 240 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

1661971522 240 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

1661971523 938 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

1661971523 938 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

Countdown: Twitter user started claiming DiCaprio would be a single man again in June

Countdown: Twitter user started claiming DiCaprio would be a single man again in June

Countdown: Twitter user started claiming DiCaprio would be a single man again in June

Meanwhile, another fan tweeted: “Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend turns 25 today, let’s pray he doesn’t dump her tomorrow.”

DiCaprio’s past younger partners include Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Anne Vyalitsyna, Blake Lively, Kendal Schuler, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach and Nina Agdal.

As for the actor’s latest split, insiders close to DiCaprio claimed that he and Morrone had recently grown apart.

“Leo and Camila ended their relationship last summer,” a source told The Sun. “There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion.’

The Revenant star, who is 22 years older than Camila, was first introduced to Camila in 2008 when she was just 12.

25 and fantastic! Morrone shared her gratitude for online birthday wishes she received from friends, fans and family on June 16th

25 and fantastic! Morrone shared her gratitude for online birthday wishes she received from friends, fans and family on June 16th

25 and fantastic! Morrone shared her gratitude for online birthday wishes she received from friends, fans and family on June 16th

1661971526 608 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

1661971526 608 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

1661971528 102 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

1661971528 102 Leonardo DiCaprio 47 mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone

His longtime friend Al Pacino, who had been in a relationship with Camila’s mother Lucila Solá for years, made the introductions, and Leonardo apparently remained friends with the family for years.

Morrone, who has been the object of Leo’s affection since 2017, began dating the 47-year-old Oscar winner when she was just 20.

In 2019, she lashed out at critics of their 23-year age difference during an interview with the LA Times.

“There are so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have big age gaps,” she noted. “I just think everyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

Happier times: Morrone, who has been the object of Leo's affection since 2017, started dating the Oscar winner when she was 20

Happier times: Morrone, who has been the object of Leo's affection since 2017, started dating the Oscar winner when she was 20

Happier times: Morrone, who has been the object of Leo’s affection since 2017, started dating the Oscar winner when she was 20

Defensive: In 2019, the model slammed their 23-year age difference during an interview

Defensive: In 2019, the model slammed their 23-year age difference during an interview

Defensive: In 2019, the model slammed their 23-year age difference during an interview

Although they have attended many high-profile events, the two always made it a point to walk the red carpet separately.

In March 2022, Oscars co-host Amy Schumer joked about the star’s love life during the opening monologue: “Leonardo DiCaprio does so much for the planet. He will leave it in a better condition for his girlfriends.”

But when she explained the origin of the joke in April The Howard Stern Showrevealed to Schumer that the Aviator star didn’t mind her ribbing.

‘He said, ‘Go ahead.’ She didn’t care,’ she said. “And his girlfriend, Cami, is the bastard. She’s actually the coolest b**** you’ll ever meet.’

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Dating History

The star of Django Unchained has made the famous habit of never dating a woman over 25.

GISELE BUNCHEN (1999-2004)

Gisele and Leonardo at the 2005 Academy Awards

Gisele and Leonardo at the 2005 Academy Awards

Gisele and Leonardo at the 2005 Academy Awards

Leo’s first high-profile relationship was with the Brazilian model, who was 18 when the couple hooked up. She broke off the relationship five years later at the age of 23.

BAR REFAELI (2005-2010)

Bar Refaelic

Bar Refaelic

Bar Refaelic

The actor’s relationship with Bar Refaeli ended after 5 years of dating – coincidentally at the same time the Israeli model turned 25.

BLAKE VIVID (2011)

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds’ current wife was only in a relationship with Leo for a year – when she was 23.

ERIN HEATHERTON (2012)

Erin Heatherton

Erin Heatherton

Erin Heatherton

The Victoria’s Secret Angel alum was just 22 when she dated DiCaprio in 2012.

TONI GARRN (2013-2014)

Toni Garrn

Toni Garrn

Toni Garrn

German-born model Garrn was just 21 when she and Leo broke up after dating for two years.

KELLY ROHRBACH (2015)

Kelly Rohrbach on the set of Baywatch

Kelly Rohrbach on the set of Baywatch

Kelly Rohrbach on the set of Baywatch

The Baywatch reboot star was 25 when she and DiCaprio dated from June to about December 2015, with the split said to be a mutual decision.

NINA AGDAL (2016-2017)

Nina Agdal and her ex Jack Brinkley Cook

Nina Agdal and her ex Jack Brinkley Cook

Nina Agdal and her ex Jack Brinkley Cook

It ended between Leo and the Danish swimsuit model after she turned 25 in 2017.

CAMILA MORRONE (2017-2022)

Leo and Camila out in New York City in May 2018

Leo and Camila out in New York City in May 2018

Leo and Camila out in New York City in May 2018

Leo and the model-turned-actress started dating Nina Agdal just months after his breakup. At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, they were reported to be more serious than ever, but the two reportedly split in the summer of 2022.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table…

Merry

Venice Film Festival 2022: Tessa…

Merry

Brittany Cartwright looks slim in skinny…

Merry
1 of 3,842

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More