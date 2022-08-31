Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, mocked over predictable split from Camila Morrone after she turned 25

Leonardo DiCaprio fans mocked the Hollywood star on social media after correctly predicting that the actor would end his relationship with Camila Morrone due to her age.

The 47-year-old Academy Award winner and the 25-year-old beauty “quietly” ended their relationship earlier this summer, a source close to Leo claimed. The sun on Tuesday.

DiCaprio’s latest breakup only seems to reinforce a pattern the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star has established of never publicly dating a woman over the age of 25.

The news of the split immediately set Twitter on fire, as fans couldn’t believe their jokes about the couple’s doomed relationship came out just a month after Morrone’s birthday.

One fan tweeted: “3 things are certain in life: – death, – taxes, – Leonardo Dicaprio breaks up with his girlfriend before her pre-frontal cortex is fully developed.”

Another said, “May we all be as consistent as Leonardo DiCaprio, but about less scary things.”

“Leonardo DiCaprio is actually going out with all the under-25s he can to spread the word about climate change among those who will be most affected,” joked a third.

Another Twitter user shared: ‘there is no phenomenon on this planet more trustworthy than leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girl at 25 years old, the statistics are breathtaking’.

Others mused about how DiCaprio might end the romance, as one said, “I need to know how leonardo dicaprio handles these breakups. Does he start arguing months before they turn 25 in order to be less noticeable?

‘do they wake up on their birthday with a note saying ‘sorry can’t hate me’, someone pls investigate (sic).’

Some joked about the age of the next young woman to date the Titanic star, as one wrote, “The girl Leonardo DiCaprio will dump when he’s 72 was born today.”

Another tweeted, “The thought of Leonardo DiCaprio possibly dating someone born in the 2000s is actually terrifying.”

Others couldn’t help but poke fun at the situation, and one Twitter user joked, “Titanic turns 25 this year and I guess Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t want to be around anymore.”

The playful online commentary saw fans continue with long-running jokes about the Titanic star’s penchant for younger women — which turned feverish on June 16 on Morrone’s birthday.

At the time, a Twitter user shared a TikTok video of the pair performing the 1986 song, The Final Countdown by Europe, playing a photo montage of the pair.

Followers were instantly amused by the song choice that made the obvious joke that Morrone’s birthday would mark the beginning of the end for her romance with the Oscar winner.

One fan commented: ‘Happy birthday sweetie!!! It’s time we parted ways.’

Another commented: ‘her lease is about to expire’.

“If they make it through another year, it will be both his longest relationship, and she will be the first 26-year-old he’s dated,” said one fan.

A fourth person added: “I feel like he can wait another year so he can get the media off his back.”

Elsewhere, a user tweeted a photo of the couple and a photo from a Wikipedia page, which listed Morrone’s age and birthday, before making another joke about the impending breakup.

“Congratulations in advance to this Queen,” they wrote.

Meanwhile, another fan tweeted: “Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend turns 25 today, let’s pray he doesn’t dump her tomorrow.”

DiCaprio’s past younger partners include Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli, Anne Vyalitsyna, Blake Lively, Kendal Schuler, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach and Nina Agdal.

As for the actor’s latest split, insiders close to DiCaprio claimed that he and Morrone had recently grown apart.

“Leo and Camila ended their relationship last summer,” a source told The Sun. “There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion.’

The Revenant star, who is 22 years older than Camila, was first introduced to Camila in 2008 when she was just 12.

His longtime friend Al Pacino, who had been in a relationship with Camila’s mother Lucila Solá for years, made the introductions, and Leonardo apparently remained friends with the family for years.

Morrone, who has been the object of Leo’s affection since 2017, began dating the 47-year-old Oscar winner when she was just 20.

In 2019, she lashed out at critics of their 23-year age difference during an interview with the LA Times.

“There are so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have big age gaps,” she noted. “I just think everyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

Although they have attended many high-profile events, the two always made it a point to walk the red carpet separately.

In March 2022, Oscars co-host Amy Schumer joked about the star’s love life during the opening monologue: “Leonardo DiCaprio does so much for the planet. He will leave it in a better condition for his girlfriends.”

But when she explained the origin of the joke in April The Howard Stern Showrevealed to Schumer that the Aviator star didn’t mind her ribbing.

‘He said, ‘Go ahead.’ She didn’t care,’ she said. “And his girlfriend, Cami, is the bastard. She’s actually the coolest b**** you’ll ever meet.’