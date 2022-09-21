Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, ‘is taken’ with blonde bombshell Gigi Hadid, 27

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, has fallen deeply in love with blonde supermodel Gigi Hadid, 27, it was claimed on Wednesday.

The Oscar-winning actor has spent time with the Vogue cover girl in New York City and is overjoyed that they’re getting to know each other because she’s “his type,” a source said. People.

This comes after DailyMail shared exclusive footage of the couple leaning against each other at a party in Manhattan at Casa Cipriani.

Moving fast: Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, has fallen deeply in love with blonde supermodel Gigi Hadid, 27, it was claimed Wednesday. The Oscar-winning actor has spent time with the Vogue cover girl in New York City and is overjoyed that they’re getting to know each other, as she’s “just his type,” a source told People.

“They like each other and are having a good time,” a film source told the site, adding: “He loves Gigi.”

And the blonde catwalker is also the look he’s drawn to – think his supermodel exes Gisele Bundchen, Bar Refaeli and Toni Garrn. His last lover, Camila Morrone, was a brunette actress.

“She’s the type of woman he’s usually attracted to,” the source added about Gigi, a top cover girl.

They’ve known each other for years, which helps.

“They kind of run in the same high-profile circles and see each other at events, clubs, restaurants and gatherings,” the source says.

“A smart and successful girl like Gigi would intrigue Leo,” it was also noted.

Hot encounter: This comes after DailyMail shared exclusive footage of the couple leaning against each other at a party in Manhattan at Casa Cipriani

Carpet Perfect: On Saturday night, Hadid was seen on the carpet at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards at The Rainbow Room in NYC

This comes after claims that they are reportedly “getting to know each other” less than a month after the end of his four-year relationship with Morrone.

After several reports that Leo had “set his sights” on a recovery with the supermodel, 27, an insider revealed to People that he’s “certainly chasing Gigi.”

‘They have been seen with groups of people. It’s only been a few weeks since the split. He has been hanging out with friends and family ever since,” the source added in early September.

Moving on: DiCaprio and Hadid reportedly met less than a month after the end of his four-year relationship with Camila Morrone; seen in 2016

Split after four years: The unlikely pairing comes after his recent breakup with Morrone, months after she turned 25 (seen in May 2018)

Gigi is also dealing with a recent split when she broke up with One Direction boybander Zayn Malik in October.

They had been on and off since 2015, and together welcomed a two-year-old child named Khai in September 2020.

Earlier this month, In contactreported that “Leo and Gigi have been in touch a few times this summer.

Ready to mix? Gigi is also dealing with a recent breakup when she broke up with One Direction boybander Zayn Malik in October after being in a relationship since 2015 and welcoming a child named Khai together in September 2020; Gigi and Zayn seen in 2016

“They’ve known each other for several years. They are super attracted to each other. She’s exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude.’

Another source said it’s “coincidental and not constant,” but another source for the publication said they just hang out as friends.

The two appear to have worked in similar social circles over the years as they did in December 2019, Us Weekly reported that Leo and Gigi partied together at an Art Basel Miami afterparty alongside Kendall Jenner and Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid.

Meanwhile, his most recent ex is moving on with her life, a source said People Wednesday: ‘Camila is doing well. She has a large group of friends who really care about her. She goes on with her life. She has no contact with Leo.’

DiCaprio and Morrone’s breakup occurred shortly after her July birthday, leading to jokes being made online about the actor for seemingly only dating women under 25.

She has since moved to a new apartment in Malibu and Leonardo is reportedly already looking for a new flame.

It is rumored that Leonardo has been “partying every night” since he parted ways with his girlfriend of four, hanging out with his “old crew and a few girls” according to Page six.

Camila and her new ex Leonardo, who is 22 years her senior, are said to have “quietly” ended their relationship earlier this summer, a source close to Leo told The Sun.

The latest breakup seems to reinforce a pattern the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star has established of never publicly dating a woman over the age of 25.

Insiders close to Leonardo claimed that he and Morrone had recently grown apart.

“Leo and Camila ended their relationship last summer,” a source said. “There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion’ (seen in 2020)

“Leo and Camila ended their relationship last summer,” a source said. “There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion.’

In July, Leonardo was photographed with Ukrainian model Maria Beregova, who is only 22, during his trip to Saint-Tropez.

DailyMail.com revealed that Beregova had returned to using her maiden name after divorcing her husband Abdelhafid, 30 – whose grandfather was an accomplice of Libyan dictator Colonel Muammar Gaddafi.

The Ukrainian beauty started using her maiden name again during the trip, where she was pictured with the Django Unchained star.

Cartridge? DiCaprio and Morrone’s breakup occurred shortly after her 25th birthday in July; seen the couple in November 2018

Beregova grew up in Switzerland and attends an exclusive boarding school, but she currently lives in London and studies to take over her family’s pharmaceutical company.

During the same trip, Leo was also spotted partying with his old friend Tobey Maguire. The Spider-Man star is part of DiCaprio’s famous ‘Pussy Posse’, his group of male friends who party with him throughout the ’90s.

Among the roster were Maguire, David Blaine, Jay Ferguson, Josh Miller, Ethan Suplee and Scott Bloom

The Revenant star was first introduced to Camila in 2008 when she was just 12.

New flame? In July, Leonardo was photographed with Ukrainian model Maria Beregova, who is only 22, during his trip to Saint-Tropez.

His longtime friend Al Pacino, who had been in a relationship with Camila’s mother Lucila Solá for years, made the introductions, and Leonardo apparently remained friends with the family for years.

Leonardo and Camila officially got together sometime in 2017, following his split from model Nina Agdal just days before the Cannes Film Festival, although representatives of both initially denied they were together.

The two raised the profile of their relationship the following year, when they attended Ellen DeGeneres’ birthday party together, and later in the year they were seen with a PDA at Coachella.