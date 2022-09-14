Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, and Gigi Hadid, 27, get cozy at a friend’s party in NYC amid romance rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio has been pictured getting close to Gigi Hadid at a party in New York City on Sunday.

The 47-year-old actor was pictured with the 27-year-old model for the first time since news or their reported romance broke.

The pairing appears to be the first time the Oscar winner has ever dated a woman older than 25, and Gigi would also be the first woman he has dated who is a mother.

Photos snapped at the exclusive party, which was thrown by Leo’s friends Richie Akiva and Darren Dzienciol in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood, show the actor dressed in a black short-sleeve shirt and a black baseball cap while sporting his usual goatee.

He and Gigi — who wore a white crop top revealing her toned midriff, along with baggy jeans — could be seen leaning in close together as they tried to chat in the midst of the loud party.

The A-listers even looked a little handsy, as the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star appeared to put his hands on the catwalk star’s shoulders.

They even appeared to reach out together at one point, possibly to hold hands.

Gigi and Leo weren’t afraid to get close to each other either, with Leonardo leaning in to speak next to Gigi’s ear, and she reciprocates at other times to be heard over the din.

The actor and climate activist’s reported romance with Gigi comes following reports in recent days that he has been pursuing her.

However, a source told Us Weekly last week that DiCpario had ‘his sights set on Gigi,’ but ‘she doesn’t want to be romantic with [him] right now.’

An eyewitness first revealed to Us Weekly that Leo and Gigi had been seen together at the party in Soho, which served as an afterparty during New York Fashion Week.

The party was reportedly filled with celebrities, including Venus Williams, Irina Shayk (who walked with Gigi at the Vogue World: New York show on Monday), Carmelo Anthony and Ben Simmons.

The news that Leonardo is apparently dating Gigi is shocking, as he has never publicly dated a woman older than 25.

His dating patterns once again became a source of mockery for the actor after he and the model-turned-actress Camila Morrone split this summer after more than four years together.

The Daisy Jones And The Six actress had turned 25 in June, and the two reportedly split sometime prior to the news breaking, which led to numerous jokes on social media about Leo’s tendency to split from his girlfriends as they approach that dreaded number.

Not only is Gigi 27, and likely the oldest woman he has dated, but she is also a mother, which is also apparently something new for him.

The sister of Bella Hadid shares a two-year-old daughter named Khai with her former partner Zayn Malik, 29.

She gave birth to the child in September 2020, and she split from the former One Direction singer in October in the wake of an altercation he had with her mother Yolanda Hadid.

He alleged shoved her against a dresser and shouted profanities at her at a Pennsylvania home where he and Gigi had been raising their daughter, which led him to be charged with four criminal counts of harassment, all of which he pleaded guilty to.

The singer was subsequently sentence to 360 days of community service — with 90 days for each charge — and he was also required to take anger management classes and attend an anti-domestic violence program.

The two separated shortly after his alleged assault of Yolanda, but they have continued to coparent their daughter, and Zayn even visits Gigi and Khai at the Pennsylvania home sometimes.

As most of the women DiCaprio has dated have been in their early 20s, none of them have apparently been mothers prior to his connection with Gigi.

The actor has dated a bevy of other models, including Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli and Nina Agdal, as well as actresses including Camila and Blake Lively.

Although Leo and Gigi’s relationship seems to have reached a new level, this isn’t the first time they have been spotted socializing in public, as Us Weekly reported that they partied together at an Art Basel Miami afterparty with her sister Bella and Kendall Jenner.