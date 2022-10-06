Leonardo Da Vinci's Mona Lisa is voted the greatest artwork of all time in survey of Brits

<!–

The Mona Lisa has been named the greatest work of art of all time, while works by two British artists made art lovers’ top five works, a poll has revealed.

The survey found that the majority of Britons still consider the classics to be the greatest works of art, and that two-thirds consider themselves ‘art lovers’.

Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece has been hailed as the country’s favorite work of art, with 34 per cent of Britons voting it number one.

Considered an archetype of the Italian Renaissance, the roughly 500-year-old painting depicts the subject, whose identity is disputed, and her famous enigmatic smile.

The Mona Lisa has the highest known insurance rating in the history of art and has been on permanent display at the Louvre in Paris.

Vincent Van Gough’s Sunflowers came in a close second, with the series of paintings receiving 32 percent of the vote.

The series was painted in Arles in the south of France in 1888 and 1889 and consists of five large canvases with sunflowers in a vase.

It is said that the sunflower paintings had a special meaning for Van Gogh, communicating ‘gratitude’.

Third on the list of the most admired works of art was the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel.

With six million visitors flocking to the Vatican each year to gaze upon its beauty, the ceiling was frescoed by Michelangelo between 1508 and 1512 and is considered a cornerstone work of High Renaissance art.

But Michelangelo is said to have found working on the Sistine Chapel so unpleasant that he wrote a poem about his misery doing it for four long years.

The list of great art also included some more contemporary works.

Homegrown examples include Antony Gormley’s The Angel of the North, which came fourth on the list with 23 per cent of the vote.

Balloon Girl by Banksy completed the top five with a fifth (20 percent) of the vote.

The survey also revealed that the majority of the 2,000 Britons surveyed, 58 per cent, said they had become more inspired by both classical and modern works of art in recent years.

A massive 74 percent of those surveyed said they considered themselves art lovers.

Yet the average Briton will only visit five art exhibitions in a year, the survey found.

Evie Porter, from insights agency Perspectus Global, which carried out the survey, said: ‘It is interesting to see how many of the classics are still regarded as the greatest works of art and also that there is a growing sense among the nation that art can be inspiring.

“The British seem to embrace both contemporary and classical artists and works of art.”

Also making the top 25 list of greatest works of art of all time were The Scream by Edward Munch (19 percent), The Statue of Liberty by Frederic Auguste Bartholdi (15 percent), The Terracotta Army of Xian (15 percent), and Auguste Rodin’s The thinker (13 per cent).

The data also revealed that London is home to the highest number of self-confessed art lovers (84 per cent), followed by Birmingham (81 per cent) and Leeds (80 per cent).