Leonard DiCaprio in TITANIC war between words with Boris Johnson about London ULEZ extension

Boris Johnson has launched a war of words against Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio over Sadiq Khan’s decision to further penalize London motorists by expanding the capital’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez).

The ex-premier has joined a group of Conservative MPs in cracking down on the left-wing mayor’s smash and grab raid on drivers following his decision to extend the low-emission zone to Greater London.

Drivers of cars with engines deemed not clean enough must pay £12.50 to take a ride as per the plans.

Through Mr Johnson’s intervention, he takes on Oscar-winning actor Mr DiCaprio, who has hailed Mr Khan’s green light for the Ulez extension – effectively going to the M25 motorway in August – as ‘it kind of large-scale decisive action’. needed to tackle climate change.

In a Facebook post, the Hollywood star wrote: “London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s decision to expand his flagship air quality policy, the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez), will lead five million more people to breathing cleaner air and will helping make a better, greener, fairer London for all.

“This is the kind of large-scale, bold action we need to cut emissions in half this decade, coupled with the implementation of nature-based solutions.

‘The expansion of the Ulez will reduce the number of Londoners living in areas that exceed the World Health Organization’s interim targets (WHO0 for nitrogen dioxide (NO2)) by 13 per cent – including children in 145 schools.’

Other signatories to Mr Johnson’s letter objecting to Ulez’s expansion include former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, ex-Transport Secretary Chris Grayling and Tory Secretary of State Paul Scully.

MPs labeled Khan’s decision “undemocratic and a blow to household budgets”.

According to The Telegraph, the Conservatives said: ‘The Ulez was never intended to apply to the suburbs of London. This is a raid on drivers’ pockets that has nothing to do with air quality and everything to do with Khan’s mismanagement of [Transport for London’s] finance. And it comes at the worst possible time for family income.”

Khan said air pollution is making Londoners ‘sick from cradle to grave’, with diseases including cancer, lung disease, dementia and asthma

The new ultra-low emission zone: what is it and how will it affect you? When and why was the Ulez created? It was launched in April 2019 to clear the air in London. How bad is the air quality in the capital? An estimated 4,000 Londoners die prematurely each year from air pollution-related conditions. How does Ulez help? It discourages drivers from using the most polluting vehicles by charging them a daily fee for entering the zone. How much is the fee? The surcharge for vehicles not meeting minimum emissions standards is £12.50 for cars, smaller vans, motorcycles and other lighter vehicles. The fee for non-compliant larger vehicles such as lorries, buses and coaches is £100 under the Low Emission Zone Scheme. How do I avoid the surcharge if I drive in the zone? Make sure your vehicle meets the minimum emission standard. For petrol cars, that means cars that were generally first registered after 2006. Most diesel cars registered after September 2015 are exempt from the levy. When does the Ulez work? All day, every day, except Christmas Day. How soon after a ride do I have to pay? You have until midnight on the third day after the trip. What happens if I am liable for the charges but do not pay? Failure to pay may result in a fine of £160, reduced to £80 for early payment. What area is currently covered by the Ulez? The zone initially covered the same area of ​​central London as the congestion charge. Since October 25 last year, it has been included everywhere within the North and South Ring. How important is the August 2023 expansion? The zone will be 18 times larger and cover all London boroughs.

Mr DiCaprio met Mr Khan at the COP26 summit in Glasgow last year and has previously used social media to support the mayor’s initiatives. In 2019, he congratulated Mr Khan on Twitter on the launch of the Ulez in central London. The actor said at the time: “Clean air is a human right.”

The scheme has proved unpopular with many Londoners, with a YouGov poll of 1,072 adults in the capital finding that 51 per cent opposed widening the Ulez from its current boundary to the North and South Circular Roads in all 33 boroughs.

About 34 percent were in favor and 15 percent did not know.

Will Norman, Mr Khan’s walking and cycling commissioner, praised Mr DiCaprio, saying: ‘The Mayor of London’s expansion of ULEZ will bring cleaner air to 5 million Londoners. Even Leo DiCaprio!’

Russell Warfield, head of communications at the climate organization Possible, poked fun at DiCaprio’s well-documented preference for women many years his junior.

“He loves his NO2 (nitrogen dioxide) levels the way he loves his women. As close to the law as possible.’

According to Transport for London, the Ulez expansion is expected to raise £200m in the first 12 months. However, this is expected to ease in coming years as drivers switch to cleaner vehicles to avoid the £12.50 charge.

About 15 per cent of vehicles registered in the London suburbs – about 200,000 – are currently believed to be liable for the 24/7 charge.

As Mayor of London, Mr Johnson announced plans to introduce the world’s first low-emission zone in the capital in 2015. He has since opposed Mr Khan’s plan to expand Ulez.

Hundreds of thousands of other drivers face a £12.50 daily charge for using London’s roads after the mayor announced he will expand the zone to improve air quality. It will now stretch over 30 miles from Uxbridge to Upminster.

Mr Khan has said extending Ulez to the entire capital from August 29 next year is “one of the toughest decisions” he has had to make, but will give five million Londoners cleaner air to breathe.

The scheme, which is always in effect except Christmas Day, is currently limited to the area within the North and South Ring.

Motorists have criticized the move, which will cost regular commuters around £3,250 a year and comes as families are already facing skyrocketing bills for groceries, energy and fuel.

A spokeswoman for Mr Khan said: ‘The mayor has been clear that it was not an easy decision to expand London’s ultra-low emission zone, but a necessary decision to reduce the capital’s toxic air pollution, tackle the climate crisis and reduce congestion in the capital. our city.

‘Each year around 4,000 Londoners die prematurely due to the toxic air in our city and children grow up with stunted lungs, while adults are at greater risk of heart disease, dementia and other serious illnesses.

“The Mayor has been listening to Londoners throughout this process and has asked TfL to explore what further support could be provided to healthcare providers who may not have compliant vehicles in London.

“While this is not easy, the mayor has asked TfL to see what they can do without undermining the air quality benefits of the scheme.

“Despite not receiving a penny in demolition funding from the Government, the Mayor is making £110m available for a new demolition scheme to help those Londoners most in need amid the cost of living crisis, including Londoners with low-income and disabled Londoners, on top of the £61 million he provided for previous scrapping schemes.

“He continues to call on the government to support London’s demolition scheme so that it can be expanded even further, as they have done for other cities across the country.”