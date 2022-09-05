Leona Lewis wows in a plunging gold crop top as she enjoys date night one month after giving birth

She welcomed her first child, a daughter named Carmel, on July 22.

And a month after the birth, Leona Lewis, 37, enjoyed a date night with her choreographer husband Dennis Jauch, 34.

The new parents attended The Weeknd’s concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Saturday night, with Leona in a daring gold crop top.

The new mom shared photos of her “mom’s night out” on her Instagram page, turning up a storm in her low-cut crop top.

She layered the glamorous top under a matching gold jacket and added high-waisted black pants.

A statement necklace and a matching metal bag were the finishing touches to the date night look.

Leona looked excited to be in town, socializing with her husband as they danced at the performance.

However, the date night came to an abrupt end after The Weeknd pulled out of the gig and told fans he couldn’t go on after he lost his voice.

The 32-year-old hitmaker received loud cheers from the crowded arena, which seats 70,000 people, as he apologized profusely on stage for the sudden ailment.

Leona candidly showed the morning after effects of her date night with another Insta snap, capturing her nap in the back of a car.

The singer revealed the happy news of her daughter’s birth via her Instagram page and posted an adorable photo that showed a partial view of her new bundle of joy after welcoming her into the world.

Leona captioned the photo: ‘And then there were three. Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22.’

The songbird and her husband – who married in 2019 after dating for nearly 10 years – announced via Instagram in March that they were expecting a baby.

“Can’t wait to meet you in the summer,” Leona wrote, sharing a first look at her baby bump.

The X Factor winner married Dennis in 2019 in a lavish ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, after 10 years of dating.

In November 2018, the infamous private Leona revealed she was engaged to her long-term love by sharing a photo of her striking diamond ring while on vacation in San Juan.

A year after she tied the knot, Leona revealed that she wanted and would adopt children because of her mother’s experience growing up in a children’s home.

She told Stella magazine, “I do want kids, but Dennis and I have also talked about adoption.

‘My mother grew up in a children’s home. No one adopted her as a child and I would love to adopt it.

“But I’m still figuring things out. If it had been up to my husband, we would have had children yesterday.’