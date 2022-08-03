Leona Lewis welcomes her first child, a baby girl named Carmel Allegra, with husband Dennis Jauch

Leona Lewis revealed on Tuesday that she welcomed her first child in a touching Instagram post.

The 37-year-old singer shared a sweet photo with a partial view of her baby girl, Carmel Allegra, with her and husband Dennis Jauch’s, 34, hands gently placed over the newborn.

The British artist also revealed the little one’s birthday and name, writing in the caption: ‘And then there were three. Our little Carmel Allegra has arrived 22.7.22.’

New Mom: Leona Lewis, 37, revealed on Tuesday that she welcomed her first child in a touching Instagram post; Pictured with husband Dennis Jauch, 34, in 2019

The I Got You hitmaker also took to her Instagram Stories to share a similarly adorable photo of her girl, again sharing her name and date of birth, along with a white heart emoji.

Carmel looked cute in a pale pink onesie, while her mother wore a white button-up cotton shirt.

The songbird and her producer and choreographer husband — who married in 2019 after dating for nearly a decade — announced they were expecting a baby just a few months ago.

Baby Girl: The singer shared a touching photo with a partial view of her baby girl, Carmel Allegra, with her and husband Dennis Jauch’s hands gently placed over the newborn

Proud Mom: Lewis also took to her Instagram stories to share a similarly adorable photo of her girl, again sharing her name and date of birth, along with a white heart emoji

“Can’t wait to meet you in the summer,” Leona wrote as she shared a first look at her growing baby bump in an Instagram post.

The star has been active throughout her pregnancy and was often seen running errands in Los Angeles with her beau – who is the co-founder and creative director at No Ceilings Entertainment.

The duo even went to lunch together the day before their baby arrived.

Special time: Earlier this month, the artist, who splits her time between the UK and LA, shared the realities of life in her third trimester with a stunning Instagram photo

The former X Factor star has kept her 736k Instagram followers updated on her pregnancy.

Earlier this month, the artist, who splits her time between the UK and LA, shared the realities of life in her third trimester with a stunning Instagram photo.

The star looked glamorous in a delicate green and pink floral dress as she prepared to go to an event.

Posing in a lush garden, in front of a water feature, Leona was the epitome of elegance as she rocked her belly.

Joy: The songbird and her choreographer husband — who married in 2019 after dating for nearly a decade — announced they were expecting a baby just a few months ago

The new parents met in 2010 when he performed as one of her backing singers, and he eventually proposed on their eighth birthday.

They exchanged vows at a fairytale wedding in Italy while it rained all day for their family and friends.

The ceremony was originally supposed to take place outdoors, but was moved indoors at the last minute when a massive electrical storm caught everyone by surprise.

Leona will embark on a tour of the UK arena and concert hall later in the year, between November and December.