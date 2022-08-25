Leona Lewis looks radiant as she goes makeup-free to run errands one month after giving birth

<!–

She first became a mother when she welcomed daughter Carmel Allegra into the world last month.

And Leona Lewis was beaming when she ran errands in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old singer looked stylish in a loose-fitting black jumpsuit, paired with a white linen shirt.

The Bleeding Love hitmaker kept himself comfortable in a pair of beige sneakers and had her dark brown locks tied off her face.

Leona had her hands full with a reusable bottle and two large bags over her shoulders.

The sighting comes after the X Factor winner welcomed her first child with her choreographer husband Dennis Jauch, 34, on July 22.

The singer revealed the happy news of the birth via her Instagram page and posted an adorable photo with a partial view of her new bundle of joy after welcoming her into the world.

Leona captioned the photo: ‘And then there were three. Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22.’

The songbird and her husband – who married in 2019 after dating for nearly 10 years – announced via Instagram in March that they were expecting a baby.

“Can’t wait to meet you in the summer,” Leona wrote, sharing a first look at her baby bump.

The X Factor winner married Dennis in 2019 in a lavish ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, after 10 years of dating.

In November 2018, the infamous private Leona revealed she was engaged to her long-term love by sharing a photo of her striking diamond ring while on vacation in San Juan.

A year after she tied the knot, Leona revealed that she wanted and would adopt children because of her mother’s experience growing up in a children’s home.

She told Stella magazine, “I do want kids, but Dennis and I have also talked about adoption.

‘My mother grew up in a children’s home. No one adopted her as a child and I would love to adopt it.

“But I’m still figuring things out. If it had been up to my husband, we would have had children yesterday.’