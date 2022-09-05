Leona Lewis cuts a casual figure in an oversized ensemble as she steps out with baby daughter Carmel

<!–

She welcomed her first child, a girl named Carmel Allegra, with husband Dennis Jauch in July.

And Leona Lewis seemed to have settled in life as a new mom when she stepped out in Los Angeles with the six-week-old on Sunday.

The X Factor winner, 37, wore an oversized ensemble and kept her looking casual for the outing while joined by a friend.

Calm: Leona Lewis, 37, cut a casual figure in an oversized ensemble on Sunday as she stepped out in Los Angeles

The singer wore high-waisted linen trousers with a drawstring waist for the outing, paired with a white ribbed crop top.

Leona topped it off with a pastel pink shirt, comfortably in chunky cream sneakers — and added a matching baguette bag to stick with her color scheme.

And while staying protected from the California sun, she added thin black sunglasses to keep her complexion natural.

Loving mother: The singer enjoyed the day out with her six-week-old daughter Carmel, whom she welcomed in July

Comfortable: The singer wore high-waisted linen trousers with a drawstring waist for the outing, paired with a white ribbed crop top and a pastel pink shirt

Leona’s dark brown locks were pulled back in a tight claw clip as she pushed baby Carmel into a black pram.

The star enjoyed a bite to eat at eatery Hugo’s restaurant, before heading to the parking lot and saying goodbye to a friend.

As her companion leaned over the pram as she fondly bid farewell to Carmel in the pram.

Baby Girl: The Bleeding Love singer announced her happy baby news on Instagram on August 3, two weeks after the toddler’s birth on July 22

Proud Mom: The Bleeding Love hitmaker also took to her Instagram Stories to share a similar photo of her girl next to a white heart emoji

The Bleeding Love singer announced her happy baby news on Instagram on August 3, two weeks after the toddler’s birth on July 22.

Leona shared a sweet click of her and husband Denis’ hands being placed gently over the newborn as she announced the birth.

She captioned the photo: ‘And then there were three. Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22.’

The songbird and her husband – who married in 2019 after dating for nearly 10 years – announced via Instagram in March that they were expecting a baby.

“Can’t wait to meet you in the summer,” Leona wrote, sharing a first look at her baby bump.

The X Factor winner married Dennis in a lavish ceremony in Tuscany, Italy in 2019, after an infamous private Leona revealed she was engaged to her long-term love the year before. San Juan.