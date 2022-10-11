Leomie Anderson puts on a very leggy display with a glam Georgia May Jagger as they pose with dogs

Leomie Anderson and Georgia May Jagger put on breathtaking displays as they posed next to dogs for a new photo exhibition in London.

They were photographed by fashion photographer Daniel Sachon for an exhibition in Soho in October called B*****s.

They were photographed by fashion photographer Daniel Sachon for an exhibition in Soho in October called B*****s.

Leomie, 29, made sure all eyes were on her insanely long legs by wearing nothing at the bottom except a pair of black underwear.

She added a few inches to her already impressively tall body by donning a pair of black platform shoes, with straps that wrapped around her tight thighs.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel wore a black, corset-style top with long sleeves, which accentuated her cleavage.

Leomie’s long raven locks were styled straight and reached past her narrow waist.

She completed her fierce look with a dramatic silver eyeshadow and a dab of deep purple lipstick.

In her hand, the British model held a leash for a Harlequin Great Dane, who sat obediently at her feet.

Meanwhile, Georgia leaned on a table in a form-fitting white dress with a sweetheart neckline, showing off her lavish assets.

Her feet dangled from the edge, wearing black leather high heels with open toes, showing off her red pedicure.

Her blonde locks were neatly curled and she opted for a smoky eyeshadow look and glowing skin.

Sir Mick’s daughter held a comb and scissors as she prepared to cut her own two papillons, Dr. Pepper and Gizmo, to take care of.

Another part of the photo shoot was fellow supermodel Jourdan Dunn, who posed next to a trio of sweet Tibetan Mastiffs.

She wore a semi-sheer purple dress that hung around her lithe figure and shone under the lights.

She increased her height in a pair of silver strappy high heels and opted for a wet look hairstyle and deep red lip.