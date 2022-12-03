Lenovo Yoga 9i Review: Versatile Work & Play Companion

Does the Yoga 9i make the transition from work to play smoother?

We can go on about how 2020 changed a lot of things about our lives. It certainly altered work flow patterns. We went from WFH to hybrid models as well as back to the office mode. It’s also altered our work station mix blurring the lines between productivity and entertainment. Some of us added large AIOs to our work flows, while some others got used to working with dual screens. It’s the same with portable devices. Business travel and those day trips are back while some of us can still work remotely. It’s made the ultra-book a hot category, especially one that can flit from work to play effortlessly. It’s why the Lenovo Yoga 9i has our attention.

Nice to hold

I still remember holding the 9i during our first brush with Lenovo’s India line-up during a big reveal in Delhi a few months ago. Most of us remarked how the curved edges make this 2-in-1 easy to clasp. It weighs a touch under 1.4 kg and is finished in matte aluminium. The finish might be slightly shiny for some but we think it looks refined. Lenovo has bundled a nice looking sleeve in the box that wraps around the 9i like a glove. Lenovo has also added a stylus in the box that many brands make you pay extra for. It’s easy to slip this into the sleeve but we think it’s time that laptops and tabs start have slots for a stylus. The stylus is very

responsive with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and is easy to charge.

Entertainment proof

A big part of the 9i’s appeal is it’s play mode. You get a completely flexible form factor that allows you to use it in laptop mode, tablet mode or tent mode – perfect to catch videos on a long flight. We checked out the top-end 14-inch version with a UHD display (3840 x 2160 pixels) optimised by Dolby Vision, it’s almost bezel-less and the colours are quite terrific. The Rotating Sound Bar is kitted with a Dolby Atmos Speaker System that brings 360-degree sound. The lows are surprisingly good and it’s one of the best sound systems in any laptop we’ve checked out in 2022.

Power packed

The top-end version is powered with 11 th Gen Intel Core i7 processors that team up with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of device storage. This is all the firepower you need. Battery life is another win, and impressive for a laptop with this heft. You should manage around 12-14 hours depending on your usage patterns.. The laptop should comfortably last you a one-day business trip; you don’t have to carry the bundled charger with you. I never used the in-box charger thanks to the convenience of USB-C charging. Lenovo has also been generous with USB ports – 4 including one Type A port.

A serious contender

It’s pricey, especially if you need top-end specs but the Lenovo Yoga 9i is one of the best ultra-portables or 2-in-1s out there. The fact that we refer to this as a 2-in-1 underlines the versatility of this machine. It’s light, power packed, has a dependable battery, comes with handy inclusions like a stylus and boasts of a binge-proof screen.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i line-up starts at Rs 164,999

