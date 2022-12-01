Specifications

Reviews for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 Core i7-1280P

88.9% Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 review: Smallest X1 laptop ever | Notebookcheck

450 nits, full sRGB colors, 16:10 aspect ratio, 5G Sub 6 WAN, and 12th gen Core P CPU all in a system lighter than 1 kg. Can you really fit all these features in a small 13-inch form factor without cutting corners?

80% Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 review: this tiny ThinkPad is still great

Source: Digital Trends

The ThinkPad X1 Nano is a lot of computer in a very tiny shell. Lenovo just released the laptop’s second generation, which features an update to Intel 12th-gen CPUs but otherwise maintains essentially the same design. That’s OK, though, because the ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 didn’t need much improvement. The new version is simply a much faster laptop that’s an even better tool for demanding productivity workers while maintaining the tiny form factor that made the previous generation so great. While Lenovo aims the ThinkPad at business users, this is one model that has mainstream appeal.

Single Review, online available, Long, Date: 09/28/2022

Rating:

: 80%

80% Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 (2022) Review

Source: PC Mag

If you can live without luxuries like an OLED screen, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 2 is a fairly priced, highly capable ultraportable. It misses Editors’ Choice honors because of its scanty array of ports and decent but not notable battery life, but wins points for its high-quality keyboard and screen, and available LTE. As for weighing 2.13 instead of last year’s 1.99 pounds, well, we’re a bit over our target weight ourselves.

Single Review, online available, Long, Date: 09/21/2022

Rating:

: 80%

Intel Iris Xe G7 96EUs: Integrated graphics card in Intel Tiger Lake G4 SoCs based on the new Gen. 12 architecture with 96 EUs (Execution Units / Shader Cluster). The clock rate depends on the processor model. The Tiger Lake chips are produced in the modern 10nm+ process at Intel.

Modern games should be playable with these graphics cards at low settings and resolutions. Casual gamers may be happy with these cards.

i7-1280P: The flagship Alder Lake-P CPU featuring 6 performance cores and 8 efficient cores. This i7 is designed for use in ultra-light laptops; its performance cores feature the thread-doubling Hyper-Threading technology for whopping 20 threads in total. The CPU runs at 1.3 GHz to 4.8 GHz and has an "Enterprise" tier vPro feature set. Core i7-1280P has a Base Power of 28 W and the 96 EU Iris Xe iGPU.

13.00″:

This screen diagoal is quite large for tablets but small for subnotebooks. Some convertibles are also represented with that size.

Large display-sizes allow higher resolutions. So, details like letters are bigger. On the other hand, the power consumption is lower with small screen diagonals and the devices are smaller, more lightweight and cheaper.

0.958 kg:

Mainly, bigger-sized tablets and convertibles weigh as much.

Lenovo: Lenovo ( “Le” as in the English word legend and “novo” (Latin) for new) was founded in 1984 as a Chinese computer trading company. From 2004, the company has been the largest laptop manufacturer in China and got the fourth largest manufacturer worldwide after the acquisition of IBM’s PC division in 2005. In addition to desktops and notebooks, the company also produces monitors, projectors, servers, etc.

In 2011, Lenovo acquired the majority of Medion AG, a European computer hardware manufacturer. In 2014, Lenovo took over Motorola Mobility, which gave them a boost in the smartphone market.

From 2014 to 2016 Lenovo’s market share in the global notebook market was 20-21%, ranking second behind HP. However, the distance decreased gradually. In the smartphone market, Lenovo did not belong to the Top 5 global manufacturers in 2016.

82.97%: This rating should be considered to be average. This is because the proportion of notebooks which have a higher rating is approximately equal to the proportion which have a lower rating.

