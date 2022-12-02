Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 tablet with bright 120Hz OLED display gets 30% discount

The well-equipped OLED tablet from Lenovo has only been on the market for a couple of months, but bargain hunters can now take advantage of a generous coupon code that brings the second generation of the P11 Pro down to just US$299 at the company’s official online store.

It is a well-known fact that Apple’s iPad is dominating the tablet market, but Android fans still have some very enticing options in this segment as well. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab series is arguably the most prominent brand name in this category, but the Chinese tech heavyweight Lenovo also has a good-looking Android tablet up its sleeve, which even comes with a beautiful OLED display but usually carries a price tag of US$430.

Fortunately, the recently released Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 can now be ordered for a heavily discounted sale price of just US$299 including free shipping at Lenovo’s official online shop. In order to get the tablet for this compelling deal price, please apply the coupon code “SAVEONTABS” in the shopping cart. In addition to the aforementioned 120Hz OLED screen with a resolution of 2560 by 1536 pixels, the Tab P11 Pro sports a quick MediaTek Kompanio 1300T SoC, 6GB of LPDDR4X memory as well as 128GB of integrated UFS 3.1 storage, which can be expanded thanks to the included microSD card slot.

We thoroughly put this 11-inch tablet through its paces as part of our comprehensive review procedure. As already indicated, we very much enjoyed the colorful display and its high brightness of more than 600 nits, but we also liked the solid build quality as well as the good performance. Last but not least, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro features a total of four good-sounding Dolby Atmos speakers, and the intuitive pen input and available keyboard docking port make this tablet very versatile. At a discounted sale price of US$299, this OLED device is certainly a noteworthy iPad alternative for users that don’t necessarily want to be a part of Apple’s walled garden.

