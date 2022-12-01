Specifications

Average Score: 90.4% – very good

Average of

2 scores (from

1 reviews)

price: – %, performance: 98%, features: 68%, display: 92% mobility: 67%, workmanship: 84%, ergonomy: 88%, emissions: 86%

Reviews for the Lenovo Legion 7 16ARHA7

90.8% Radeon RX 6850M XT performance debut: Lenovo Legion 7 16ARHA7 laptop review | Notebookcheck

Aside from some bugs, the 2022 Legion 7 16 is arguably the best gaming laptop from Lenovo we’ve seen thus far — no Intel required. Meanwhile, the Raden RX 6850M XT is comparable to the Radeon RX 6800M for better or worse.

90% Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 Review

Source: PC Mag The Legion 7 Gen 7 rocks expectations for a high-end gaming laptop, backing excellent gaming performance with practicality. The laptop’s screen has all the technology to make gaming enjoyable, and there are enough RGB lights built into the chassis to remake Saturday Night Fever. Long battery life makes it more well-rounded than the Intel version of this laptop, the Legion 7i Gen 7. Provided portability isn’t at the top of your list—the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model (2022) is hard to beat for that, though you’ll take a performance hit—the Legion 7 Gen 7 is a home run for Lenovo and AMD, and it earns our Editors’ Choice award among high-end 16-inch gaming laptops.Single Review, online available, Very Long, Date: 10/02/2022: 90%

AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT: High-end mobile graphics card based on a Navi 22 chip (new RDNA2 architecture) and manufactured in the modern 7nm process. Offers 2,560 cores (40 CUs) and using 12 GB GDDR6 graphics memory. The game clock is specified at 2.463 GHz at 135-165 Watt TDP.

These graphics cards are able to play the latest and most demanding games in high resolutions and full detail settings with enabled Anti-Aliasing.

» Further information can be found in our Comparison of Mobile Graphics Cards and the corresponding Benchmark List.

R9 6900HX: Mobile Octa-Core APU using Zen 3+ cores clocked at 3.3 to 4.9 GHz and a RDNA2 graphics adapter with 12 CUs clocked at up to 2,400 MHz. » Further information can be found in our Comparison of Mobile Processsors.

16.00″:

15-16 inch is a standard display size for laptops and offers the biggest variety of products.

» To find out how fine a display is, see our DPI List.

2.581 kg:

In former years, this weight was representative for laptops with a 14-16 inch display-diagonal. Nowadays, 17 inch laptops weigh less than that.

Lenovo: Lenovo ( “Le” as in the English word legend and “novo” (Latin) for new) was founded in 1984 as a Chinese computer trading company. From 2004, the company has been the largest laptop manufacturer in China and got the fourth largest manufacturer worldwide after the acquisition of IBM’s PC division in 2005. In addition to desktops and notebooks, the company also produces monitors, projectors, servers, etc.

In 2011, Lenovo acquired the majority of Medion AG, a European computer hardware manufacturer. In 2014, Lenovo took over Motorola Mobility, which gave them a boost in the smartphone market.

From 2014 to 2016 Lenovo’s market share in the global notebook market was 20-21%, ranking second behind HP. However, the distance decreased gradually. In the smartphone market, Lenovo did not belong to the Top 5 global manufacturers in 2016.

90.4%: There do not exist many models, which are rated better. The most ratings get ratings, which are a bit worse.

