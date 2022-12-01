Processor
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX 8 x 3.3 – 4.9 GHz, 121 W PL2 / Short Burst, 98 W PL1 / Sustained, Rembrandt H (Zen 3+)
Memory
32 GB
, DDR5-4800, 40-39-39-77, Dual-Channel
Display
16.00 inch 16:10, 2560 x 1600 pixel 189 PPI, BOE CQ NE160QDM-NY1, IPS, BOE0A9B, glossy: no, 165 Hz
Mainboard
AMD Promontory/Bixby FCH
Soundcard
AMD Zen – Audio Processor – HD Audio Controller
Connections
6 USB 3.0 / 3.1 Gen1, 2 USB 3.1 Gen2, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 20Gbps, 1 USB 4.0 40 Gbps, USB-C Power Delivery (PD), 1 HDMI, 3 DisplayPort, Audio Connections: 3.5 mm combo
Networking
Realtek RTL8125 2.5GBe Family Ethernet Controller (10/100/1000/2500MBit/s), MediaTek RZ616 (a/b/g/n=Wi-Fi 4/ac=Wi-Fi 5/ax=Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.2
Size
height x width x depth (in mm): 19.4 x 358.1 x 263.5 (=0.76 x 14.1 x 10.37 in)
Battery
99 Wh Lithium-Polymer
Operating System
Microsoft Windows 11 Home
Camera
Webcam: 1080p
Primary Camera: 2.1 MPix
Additional features
Speakers: 2x 2 W Harman Super Linear, Keyboard: Chiclet, Keyboard Light: yes, Lenovo Vantage, Hotkeys, Welcome, Spectrum, 12 Months Warranty
Weight
2.581 kg (= 91.04 oz / 5.69 pounds), Power Supply: 999 g (= 35.24 oz / 2.2 pounds)
Average Score: 90.4% – very good
Average of
2 scores (from
1 reviews)
price: – %, performance: 98%, features: 68%, display: 92% mobility: 67%, workmanship: 84%, ergonomy: 88%, emissions: 86%
90.8% Radeon RX 6850M XT performance debut: Lenovo Legion 7 16ARHA7 laptop review | Notebookcheck
Aside from some bugs, the 2022 Legion 7 16 is arguably the best gaming laptop from Lenovo we’ve seen thus far — no Intel required. Meanwhile, the Raden RX 6850M XT is comparable to the Radeon RX 6800M for better or worse.
90% Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 Review
AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT: High-end mobile graphics card based on a Navi 22 chip (new RDNA2 architecture) and manufactured in the modern 7nm process. Offers 2,560 cores (40 CUs) and using 12 GB GDDR6 graphics memory. The game clock is specified at 2.463 GHz at 135-165 Watt TDP.
These graphics cards are able to play the latest and most demanding games in high resolutions and full detail settings with enabled Anti-Aliasing.
» Further information can be found in our Comparison of Mobile Graphics Cards and the corresponding Benchmark List.
R9 6900HX: Mobile Octa-Core APU using Zen 3+ cores clocked at 3.3 to 4.9 GHz and a RDNA2 graphics adapter with 12 CUs clocked at up to 2,400 MHz. » Further information can be found in our Comparison of Mobile Processsors.
16.00″:
15-16 inch is a standard display size for laptops and offers the biggest variety of products.
» To find out how fine a display is, see our DPI List.
2.581 kg:
In former years, this weight was representative for laptops with a 14-16 inch display-diagonal. Nowadays, 17 inch laptops weigh less than that.
Lenovo: Lenovo ( “Le” as in the English word legend and “novo” (Latin) for new) was founded in 1984 as a Chinese computer trading company. From 2004, the company has been the largest laptop manufacturer in China and got the fourth largest manufacturer worldwide after the acquisition of IBM’s PC division in 2005. In addition to desktops and notebooks, the company also produces monitors, projectors, servers, etc.
In 2011, Lenovo acquired the majority of Medion AG, a European computer hardware manufacturer. In 2014, Lenovo took over Motorola Mobility, which gave them a boost in the smartphone market.
From 2014 to 2016 Lenovo’s market share in the global notebook market was 20-21%, ranking second behind HP. However, the distance decreased gradually. In the smartphone market, Lenovo did not belong to the Top 5 global manufacturers in 2016.
90.4%: There do not exist many models, which are rated better. The most ratings get ratings, which are a bit worse.
» Further information can be found in our Notebook Purchase Guide.
Multiple Ukrainian embassies receive 'bloody packages' with ANIMAL eyes after the consulate in Spain received…
With 2022 ending on a somewhat uneventful note, all eyes are on 2023, as Apple…
Ex-cabinet minister Sajid Javid says he will NOT stand in next election amid exodus as…
Knockoff Rolex Watches: All over the world, there are a lot of fake products, but…
John Lewis Partnership partners with Abrdn to develop 1,000 homes during a move to reduce…
Cities across China continued to ease COVID restrictions and relax testing and quarantine rules following…