Lenny Kravitz is the picture of rock star cool in all-black ensemble at celebrity hotspot in NYC

Earlier this month, he shared a photo of himself hard at work in the recording studio.

But Lenny Kravitz took a break from making music for lunch in Downtown Manhattan on Thursday.

The Fly Away rocker, 58, made his way to NYC’s celeb hotspot Emilio’s Ballato.

One look his way and there’s no doubt it’s Lenny Kravitz.

The Let Love Rule musician radiated a cool rock star, dressed in fitted black jeans, with a hole in one knee, and a black shirt with silver pinstripes that he left all the way down to his ripped abs.

He also wore a pair of brown pointed ankle boots and stylish dark sunglasses.

When he reached his destination, Emilio’s Ballato restaurant, Kravitz was sitting at a street table, joined by the owners, Emilio Vitolo and his son Emilio Vitolo Jr., who previously dated actress Katie Holmes.

At one point, the trio seemingly joined Kravitz’s waiter and posed for an admiring photographer.

On any given night, a well-known celebrity will likely have come to Emilio’s Ballato and received the family treatment from the family business.

Over the years, its regular celebrity clientele has included Holmes, Jon Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Rihanna, the late David Bowie, Justin Bieber, Tom Hanks, according to the New York Times; even former President Barack Obama has been a patron.

Finally, Kravitz said goodbye to the Vitolo family and the rest of the staff and seemingly went back to his apartment.

In his most recent update on his music, the New York City resident shared a photo of himself riffing on the piano last Monday with the caption, “NYC. Any moment.’

And it’s those random moments that can often reveal an artist’s best work, be it a great riff, vocal melody or lyrics.

In early August, Kravitz posted a photo of himself playing guitar in the studio and shared that he was “coming up with this new music” in the caption.

Last September, the Are You Gonna Go My Way multi-instrumentalist gave his fans the ultimate tease by confessing that he’d had an ‘all nighter in the studio’ and that ‘3 albums are in the horizon’.

And while people were relieved to hear so much new music coming to the post, many of his 4.1 million Instagram fans and followers couldn’t resist pointing out how amazing his ripped abs looked in the photo taken in a kitchen was taken with his shirt open.

Kravitz released his latest studio album, Raise Vibration, in September 2018, which featured singles like It’s Enough, Low, 5 More Days ‘Til Summer and Johnny Cash.