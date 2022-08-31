Lenny Henry teams his black tuxedo with silver trainers for The Rings of Power premiere

<!–

Sir Lenny Henry cut a friendly figure as he walked the red carpet for the world premiere of Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power in London on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old actor opted for the unusual choice of silver sneakers with his black tuxedo as he celebrated the release of the $450 million Amazon Prime Video series in Leicester Square.

In the show, Henry portrays the character Sadoc Burrows, one of JRR Tolkien’s famous little hobbits.

Henry looked sleek in his tuxedo, complete with a white shirt and black bow tie.

He paired the look with a pair of silver sneakers instead of a traditional dress shoe, giving it an edgy look.

Henry seemed excited to be at the event and joined the likes of Minnie Driver and Morfydd Clark on the red carpet.

The $450 million, eight-episode prequel series from JD Payne and Patrick McKay will stream the first two episodes on September 2.

The Rings of Power is an adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s original book called The Silmarillion, which was edited and published posthumously in 1977 by his son Christopher Tolkien.

Henry, who was previously married to Dawn French, recently told Radio Times that his character was “traditional Tolkien.”

Sadoc is the leader of the nomadic Harfoot community, a kind of hobbit in the Lord Of The Rings universe.

“We’re a nomadic tribe and follow it back to where the crops come,” Henry said.

‘We have a huge caravan with wooden wheels. We are a very good way to hide things because people are much bigger and cause problems. We are traditional Tolkien.

“In general, little people are funny to this world, but you can also be so brave.” And despite the fact that he is not often invited to many lead roles these days, he is still happy to be asked to participate in projects.

‘I am now a man of a certain age; it’s just nice to still be asked to do things,” he told Radio Times.

“I feel gratitude every day that people still think I’m worth it.”

The series features a host of British actors, including Robert Aramayo, 29, Joseph Mawle, 48, Owain Arthur, 39, and Nazanin Boniadi, 42.

Developed by screenwriters JD Payne and Patrick McKay, the series will be released on Amazon Prime on September 2 with the first eight episodes of a five-season series.