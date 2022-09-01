Lenny Henry, 64, speaks out about racism in the fantasy genre

<!–

Lenny Henry has spoken out about racism within the fantasy genre as he will star in Amazon Prime’s Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power.

The 64-year-old actor, who plays the character Sadoc Burrows, one of JRR Tolkien’s famous little hobbits, said attempts were made to make the genre “inclusive” after the original Lord of the Rings films did not feature black characters.

In a recent interview with GQLenny said, “They have no qualms about believing in a dragon, but they do have a hard time believing that a black person could be a member of the court. Or that a black might be a hobbit or an elf.’

“Actually, storytellers can do whatever they want, because they’re storytellers. In the reinterpretation of these stories from 1000 years ago, they are not part of the canon that everyone knows, this is a reinterpretation and reweaving of the story.’

Rings of Power and the new Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon both feature a more inclusive cast.

Lenny added: ‘JD Payne and Patrick McKay [Rings of Power showrunners] have just gone, ‘What if?’ The best two words in storytelling: What if.’

Star Wars actors have spoken out openly about online harassment in the past after appearing in the movies.

Last year, Kelly Marie Tran admitted she’s “so much happier” without social media, and she doesn’t believe she’ll ever get back to it.

When she was cast in 2017’s The Last Jedi, trolls bombarded her with deep-seated racial abuse and harassment on social media, forcing her to delete all social media.

Moses Ingram, who plays Reva Sevanda – the third sister – in the new miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi – also recently revealed the racist messages sent to her by Star Wars fans.

Ingram, who portrays Sith Inquisitor Reva Sevander on the Disney+ show, took to Instagram Stories to show off a series of bigoted messages she received on social media.

The Baltimore-born actress said of the vitriol, “There’s nothing anyone can do about this. There is nothing anyone can do to stop this hatred. I doubt my purpose of being here for you and saying that this is happening. I do not really know.’

“What’s bothering me is this feeling in myself that no one has told me, but this feeling that I have to shut up and accept it, that I have to grin and put up with it. And that’s not how I’m built,” she said.

Ingram added: ‘So I wanted to come and say thank you to the people who show up for me in the comments and the places I’m not going to post myself. And for the rest of you, you’re all weird.’

The Star Wars franchise has released a statement in support of Ingram after she publicly revealed the harassment she had experienced.

“We’re proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and we’re excited to see Reva’s story unfold,” the account tweeted. “If anyone intends to make her feel unwelcome in any way, we have only one thing to say: we resist.”

Another said: ‘There are over 20 million living species in the Star Wars galaxy, don’t choose to be a racist.’