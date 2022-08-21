Lennox Head teenager pens letter to councillor demanding fence at Pat Morton lookout after suicides

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A teenager who lost two of his friends after taking their lives at a lookout known as ‘suicide point’ has begged his advice in an emotional letter to put up a fence.

Cooper Berry, 17, has pushed for the construction of a crash barrier at Pat Morton Lookout near Lennox Head, in the Northern Rivers region of NSW.

Cooper lost his buddy Hamish Ingram, 14, on May 8 and family friend Lily Dowling, 13, in September 2020.

The 17-year-old wrote a letter calling the lookout “suicide point” and emailed it to Ballina Mayor Sharon Cadwallader.

Cooper Berry, 17, has pushed for the construction of a crash barrier at Pat Morton Lookout near Lennox Head, in the Northern Rivers region of NSW

“Two people I’ve had close friendships with took their lives at the exact same time, namely Pat Morton Lookout in Lennox,” Cooper wrote.

“There have also been other incidents of misadventures, not to mention other possible suicides that have not been talked about publicly.

Cooper said he feared more teens would attempt suicide, as his school is just a short drive from Xavier College.

“The point is not safe, and something like this near a school where young children are most likely to make irrational decisions is very concerning,” he wrote.

“They don’t understand that being depressed is silent. People fight battles in their heads and don’t tell everyone they want to die.

‘So we need a more practical solution. I was thinking of a guardrail or a phone that goes straight to the lifeline.’

Cooper urged the council to act quickly, saying he would be “disappointed” if he didn’t get a response.

“The faster we act, the more likely we are to save lives in the future. Someone else jumps up and the blood is on our hands because we didn’t do anything.’

Cr Cadwallader told Daily Mail Australia that there was a fence in the ‘pipeline’ and that she had tried unsuccessfully to install one after the latest suicide.

“When I drafted this for the council, it got all but one votes of unanimous support,” she said.

Cr Cadwallader told Daily Mail Australia there was a fence in the ‘pipeline’ and she had tried unsuccessfully to install one after the latest suicide

Cr Cadwallader said she had spoken to the police and they had suggested the idea of ​​installing a voice-activated camera.

“So the police can actually talk to them, and it might save some time before someone arrives,” she said.

“It is not only tragic for the person who loses their life and their families, but it is also tragic for first responders. Everyone’s mental health is affected.’

Cr Cadwallader was unable to provide a date when a fence would be installed as several factors had to be taken into account.

“It’s a rather precarious situation where it is and the fence has to be of maritime quality,” she said.

“As you know, we have a serious shortage of manpower and skills.

“We have an exceptionally caring staff at Ballina Council and I know they will do everything they can to speed up this process.”

If you or someone you know is having a hard time, you can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue at 1300 22 4636.