Leni Klum and Aris Rachevsky wear matching T-shirts and jeans while grabbing lunch in Beverly Hills

Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni and her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky wore matching casual outfits while having lunch in Beverly Hills on Monday.

The 18-year-old model wore a clean white shirt and baggy jeans that matched her partner’s outfit perfectly.

Leni’s long brown hair was parted in the middle and fell in waves down the sides of her face.

Her beau’s short brown hair was very curled on top and shaved on the sides.

They had dinner at Matsuhisa, an elegant sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills.

The couple’s performance came a few days after Heidi Klum opened up about her new show Making The Cut.

The 49-year-old model and TV personality kept it classy with a loose gray jacket with black polka dots over a sheer top decorated with stars, along with matching gray pants as he covered the show on Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC.

Heidi completed her outfit with silver stiletto heels.

She had her long blond hair straight below her shoulders with a fringe around her face.

Heidi accentuated her natural beauty with full makeup and also wore a white studded purse.

She promoted the upcoming third season of Making The Cut on Amazon Prime Video.

The reality series starring Heidi and Tim Gunn, 69, was renewed in April for a third season that premieres Friday on the streaming service.

Heidi was interviewed by guest host Nicole Byer, 35, who joined a stream of celebrities this summer for Jimmy, 54.

Nicole was invited to Heidi’s annual Halloween party, and the America’s Got Talent judges also promised to introduce the Netflix star to single men at a house party.

Heidi also shared that she and her husband Tom Kaulitz, 32, celebrated their third wedding anniversary earlier this month.