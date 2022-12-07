‘Lengthy process’: Vladimir Putin says Ukraine fight is taking longer than expected

He said Russia had already achieved a “significant result” in acquiring “new territories” – a reference to its annexation in September of four partially occupied regions that Kyiv and most members of the United Nations have condemned as illegal. Loading Earlier, Russia’s ally Belarus said it was moving troops and military equipment to counter what it called a threat of terrorism, while there were signs Moscow could pressure Minsk to launch a new front in Ukraine now that the war is stalling. He said there was no reason for a second military mobilization at this point, following the autumn’s mass call-up. About 150,000 of those 300,000 reservists were deployed to Ukraine, 77,000 in combat units, he said. The remaining 150,000 were still in training centers.

“Under these circumstances, talking about additional mobilization measures just doesn’t make sense,” Putin said. Russians, he said, would “defend ourselves with all the means at our disposal”, claiming that Russia was seen in the West as “a second-class country that has no right to exist at all”. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Credit:AP In Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko, who two years ago relied on Russian troops to put down a popular uprising, has allowed his country to serve as a staging post for Russia’s invasion of their common neighbor. So far he has kept his own army from getting involved, but in recent weeks there have been increasing signs of involvement in Belarus from Moscow. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu flew unannounced to the capital Minsk on Saturday. He and Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin signed amendments to the two countries’ security cooperation agreement, without disclosing the new terms.

On Wednesday, the Belarusian Security Council, quoted by state news agency Belta, said troops and hardware will arrive in the country over the next two days, with imitation weapons used for training. It gave no details about the number of troops or types of hardware that would be moved, to what locations or about the nature of the training exercises. In Minsk, residents said there were no outward signs of unusual activity. Thousands of Russian troops have been deployed to Belarus since October, Ukraine says, and Belarusian authorities have increasingly spoken of a threat of “terrorism” from partisans operating from across the border. Lukashenko has ordered his army to collect information on reservists by the end of this year. In the past, some Western diplomats have been skeptical about Belarus joining the war, noting that it had a relatively small army, and that Moscow would be wary of reigniting public opposition to Lukashenko who would weaken him for little profit. Franak Viacorka, an adviser to Belarusian opposition leader-in-exile Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, told Reuters he thought it would be “political suicide” if Lukashenko sent Belarusian troops to Ukraine.

“Soldiers will not obey, elites will split, new protests will begin. He (Lukashenko) knows this. Belarusians will not swallow this and the whole system will collapse,” he said. Ukrainian officials have also said they doubt Russia has enough troops in Belarus to attack from there, and action near the border could instead be decoy to lure Kiev’s troops away from the main eastern and southern fronts. But some analysts say the surge of activity in recent weeks could also be a real sign that Belarus could send troops. In Ukraine, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko this winter warned of an “apocalypse” scenario with no power, running water or heating in the Ukrainian capital if Russian air strikes on infrastructure continue. He said residents do not need to evacuate now, although they should be ready. Authorities were repairing the latest damage to the power grid inflicted by a barrage of Russian missile strikes on Monday, hours after what appeared to be Ukrainian drone strikes against two air bases deep inside Russia.