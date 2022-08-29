Lena Tindall, four, wears pretty face paint as she larks around at Wellington Horse Trials

The Tindalls’ middle child proved she is just as athletic as her sporting parents at Wellington Horse Trials today when she performed a variety of acrobatic moves as she watched mom Zara compete at the equestrian event.

The Queen’s 41-year-old granddaughter looked relaxed as she competed in the eventing category at Hook, Hampshire, riding the gray gelding Classical Euro Star.

Wearing a gray long-sleeved top, a denim skirt and cute red Nike sneakers — and with her face adorned in pretty colors — Lena seemed to be enjoying her holiday Monday during the trials.

Scroll down for video

Little Lena Tindall, four, seemed to be having a great time performing acrobatics while watching her horse mother at Wellington Horse Trials

Youngster wore pretty blue and white face paint for the holiday equestrian event in Hook, Surrey

Zara looked completely at home in a navy blue riding jacket and white breeches as she competed on her horse in Wellington today

The younger, older sister of brother Lucas, one, and younger sibling of Mia Grace, eight, who was not present at the trials, played with a dog, and at one point appeared to be capturing images on a smartphone .

Zara donned a navy blue riding jacket and white breeches during the event. Her horse, Classical Euro Star, who is the royal co-owner with Judith Luff, looked groomed as she flew over the jumps of the course.

It is the royal’s third time participating in an equestrian event this month, following events on August 5 and 11.

Previously, the Queen’s 41-year-old granddaughter looked relaxed in jeans and a pink cap in hand as she inspected the track. The former Olympian will also compete in the Burghley Horse Trials on September 1.

Zara’s husband, ex-rugby star Mike Tindall of England, appeared to have stayed at the couple’s home in Gloucestershire with their other children, Mia Grace and Luca.

Hey kitty! At one point, Lena took the family’s pet for a walk, keeping a close eye on the leash as they strolled around the equestrian event.

Walking the pet! Lena took the family dog ​​for a walk and kept a close eye on their leash as they explored the event

For the make-up! Lena petting her mother’s horse prior to the event, helped by a family friend

The little girl appears to be taking pictures of the horse and is spotted looking at the smartphone

Upside down! Four-year-old little girl uses a family friend to steady herself as she rests her head on the floor

She wore a gray long-sleeved top, a denim skirt and cute red Nike sneakers – and her face decorated in pretty colors – Lena seemed to be enjoying her holiday Monday during the trials

Meanwhile, Lena was pictured grinning doing handstands with a family friend on the side of the event track.

Then there was a series of roles, using the same friend to stabilize himself during the impromptu acrobatic performance.

Many royals are with the Queen in Balmoral as she takes her annual summer vacation north of the border. The Queen was last seen in public on July 21, when she flew into Aberdeen Airport to begin her holiday.

The source added that for the past two weeks, Her Majesty has been delighted to receive ‘family visits’ at her Scottish estate with ‘many of the great-grandchildren’.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte left last week, while the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise and Viscount James also visited. It is also said that the Prince of Wales visits the Queen daily.

Previously, the Queen’s 41-year-old granddaughter looked relaxed in jeans and a pink cap in her hand as she inspected the track

The Irish gelding, Classical Euro Star, looked well groomed as she floated down the track with Zara in the saddle

Shall we call great-grandmother? The tech-savvy four-year-old seemed comfortable with the phone she was holding. The equestrian event traditionally takes place on Bank Holiday Monday in August

Prince Andrew had also been to Balmoral and was eager to talk to the Queen about the possibility for him to land a new position within the royal family, the source said.

Another source added that there had been “a change in recent weeks” in the Queen’s mobility, which meant she was “resting” a lot more.

The 96-year-old is likely to admit she can no longer fly to London to appoint a new prime minister. It had been hoped that the Queen would go to Windsor Castle or Buckingham Palace to fulfill what is known as her “personal prerogative” – ​​to invite a new leader to form a government.

But her health over the past few days “might make it unlikely,” a well-placed source said. The decision will be announced this week.