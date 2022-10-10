Lena Headey’s wedding album revealed! Game Of Thrones actress married Marc Menchaca

Game Of Thrones actress Lena Headey, best known for playing Queen Cersei, looked stunning in her wedding photos shared on social media on Monday.

The star, 49, married Ozark actor, Marc Menchaca, 46, and looked incredible in a simple white dress with flowers in her hair for the ceremony which took place in Italy, surrounded by a small number of friends and family.

She carried a simple bunch of cut flowers in her hand as she smiled lovingly at her husband, against a backdrop of white and pink roses.

I do! Lena Headey’s Very Playful Wedding Album Revealed! The Game Of Thrones actress wore a simple white dress with flowers in her hair to marry Ozark’s Marc Menchaca in Italy on October 6 in Puglia, Italy alongside co-star Peter Dinklage.

Giving Queen Cersei a run for her money: In another instant, Lena playfully stuck out her tongue as she leaned in for a photo of a friend and her new husband (left), showing off her selection of photos in the process

In another photo, Lena playfully stuck out her tongue as she leaned in for a photo with friends, showing off her selection of photos.

In another photo, her co-star Peter Dinklage looked fit and dressed as he planted a kiss on the cheek of a fellow guest.

The British actress, best known for her role as terrifying Queen Cersei in the HBO fantasy drama, exchanged vows with Ozark star Menchaca in Puglia, Italy, on Oct. 6 in Puglia, Italy.

Pick up! In another photo, her co-star Peter Dinklage looked fit and dressed as he planted a kiss on the cheek of a fellow guest

Celebrations: The next day, friends and family enjoyed seafood platters as they celebrated the big day

In attendance: Among the guests on the day were Sophie Turner, Headey’s screen nemesis on Game Of Thrones, courtesy of her career-defining role as Sansa Stark, and her husband Joe Jonas (pictured)

Back to black: Guys looked like they were having a ball as she posed for photos in the sun

Her friend wrote: ‘Hearts full. No filters needed in what have been the best few days EVER¿..Insanely beautiful and generous @iamlenaheadey LOVE fed joy and laughter. THANKS’

Together forever: Pop legend Rick Astley also unlikely appeared at the ceremony

In photos circulating on social media, Headey looked radiant in a white wedding dress and veil as she walked beside her new husband.

Menchaca wore a smart blue three-piece suit, trimmed with a wide-brimmed hat, holding her hand as he held up a bouquet of flowers.

Guests on the day included Sophie Turner, Headey’s screen enemy in Game Of Thrones, courtesy of her career-defining role as Sansa Stark, and her husband Joe Jonas.

In separate images from the day, 26-year-old Turner looks glamorous in a vibrant green pairing as Jonas snaps a group selfie with fellow guests Michala Cutting, Brian Moore and Charley McEwan.

Happy news: Lena in the picture with Marc at a party in 2020

Pop legend Rick Astley also made an unlikely appearance at the ceremony, with the smartly dressed singer teaming up with McEwan in another selfie.

Obviously, former Game Of Thrones co-stars Peter Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister, and Conleth Hill, best known for his role as Varys, were also in attendance on the day.

Headey married his first husband, musician Peter Paul Loughran, in 2007 and divorced six years later, in 2013. The former couple share son Wylie, 11.

Old times: The British actress is best known for her role as terrifying Queen Cersei in the HBO fantasy drama (pictured)

Inseparable: The couple confirmed their relationship in November 2020, but had been seen together in public a few months earlier

Previously: Headey with her first husband, musician Peter Loughran, in 2009. The former couple are parents to son Wylie

In 2015, she welcomed daughter Teddy with director boyfriend Dan Cadan, a childhood friend, but the couple broke up in 2018 – two years before starting her relationship with Menchaca.

The couple confirmed their relationship in November 2020, although they spent time together several months earlier for the premiere of HBO’s Stephen King adaptation The Outsider, in which Menchaca played a major role.

Although the British actress has appeared in numerous American and British films, she seems to prefer living in Los Angeles to keep her options open.

Ruig: Menchaca is best known for his lead role as Russ Langmore in Ozark (pictured)

Late last year, a source close to Headey told The Sun: “Lena now sees herself living in the United States for the foreseeable future.

“It’s where the roles are for her and she has a thriving relationship with Marc so she doesn’t see any point in living in the UK.”

MailOnline has reached out to a representative for further comment.