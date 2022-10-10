Lena Headey is MARRIED! Game Of Thrones actress exchanges vows with Ozark star Marc Menchaca

<!–

Game Of Thrones actress Lena Headey has married partner Marc Menchaca in a private Italian ceremony attended by close friends and family.

The British actress, best known for her role as fearsome Queen Cersei in the HBO fantasy drama, exchanged vows with Ozark star Menchaca in Puglia, Italy on October 6.

In photos circulating on social media, Headey, 49, looks radiant in a white wedding dress and veil as she walks with her new husband.

Menchaca, 46, wears a smart blue three-piece suit, offset with a raffish wide-brimmed hat, as he holds her hand while holding aloft a bouquet of flowers.

Guests on the day included Sophie Turner, Headey’s on-screen nemesis in Game Of Thrones thanks to her career-defining role as Sansa Stark, and her husband Joe Jonas.

In separate pictures from the day, Turner, 26, looks glamorous in a vibrant green co-ord as Jonas takes a group selfie with fellow guests Michala Cutting, Brian Moore and Charley McEwan.

Old times: The British actress is best known for her role as fearsome Queen Cersei in the HBO fantasy drama (pictured)

Pop legend Rick Astley also made an unlikely appearance at the ceremony, with the smartly dressed singer appearing alongside McEwan in another selfie.

It is understood that former Game Of Thrones co-stars Peter Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister, and Conleth Hill, best known for his role as Varys, were also present on the day.

Headey married first husband, musician Peter Paul Loughran, in 2007 before divorcing six years later, in 2013. The former couple share son Wylie, 11.

In 2015, she welcomed daughter Teddy with director boyfriend Dan Cadan, a childhood friend, but the couple split in 2018 – two years before she began her relationship with Menchaca.

The couple confirmed their relationship in November 2020, but were seen spending time together several months earlier at the premiere of HBO’s Stephen King adaptation The Outsider, in which Menchaca played a major role.

Although the British actress has appeared in several American and British films, it seems that she prefers to live in Los Angeles to keep her options open.

Rugged: Menchaca is best known for his starring role as Russ Langmore in Ozark (pictured)

At the end of last year, a source close to Headey told The Sun: ‘Lena now sees herself living in the US for the foreseeable future.

‘This is where the parts are for her and she has a thriving relationship with Marc so she sees no point in her living in the UK.’

MailOnline has contacted a representative for further comment.