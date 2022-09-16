Lena Dunham wows in a metallic copper gown at the screening of her new film Catherine Called Birdy

Lena Dunham looked nothing short of sensational in a metallic copper dress on Thursday as she attended a special screening of her new film Catherine Called Birdy in New York.

The 36-year-old filmmaker and actress shone in the shimmering sleeveless crew-neck dress, while being supported by some of the film’s high-profile stars, including Andrew “hot priest” Scott.

Lena, who directed the medieval comedy based on Karen Cushman’s 1994 novel, fashioned her dark brown locks into soft waves combed back while enhancing her features with a glamorous makeup palette.

To complete her stylish look, the beauty added a pretty gold pendant and kept her belongings in a lilac shoulder bag.

The Girls star looked cheerful as she posed next to Andrew, 45, who stars as Lord Rollo in the film, and Laurie Simmons.

Andrew, who rose to fame with his turn as a priest in Fleabag and as Jim Moriarty in BBC series Sherlock, opted for a blue Argyle sweater and ivory trousers.

Andrew and Lena also posed alongside Bella Ramsey, who plays the lead role of Catherine in the film.

Other attendees at the event were Krustyna Hutchinson and Corinne Fisher.

In Lena’s film, which is based on the classic children’s novel of the same name, 18-year-old Bella Ramsey plays the title character, a teenage girl living in 13th-century England.

New adaptation: Bella Ramsey stars in Catherine Called Birdy, a teenage girl in 13th-century England whose father Sir Rollo (Scott) wants to marry her off to a wealthy man to pay off his debts; seen with Alwyn playing her lovable uncle

When her father, Sir Rollo (Scott), is in danger of losing everything thanks to his extreme spending, he tries to marry her off to a rich man, though she leans on a series of playful pranks to avoid marrying someone who she despises.

Joe Alwyn plays Catherine’s beloved uncle, while Billie Piper, Russell Brand and Ralph Ineson are among the star cast.

Catherine Called Birdy has a limited release in US and UK theaters starting September 23, before it will be available to stream on Prime Video starting October 7.

Strike a pose: Amazon Studios head Julie Rapaport looked stunning in a chic plaid blazer, while Krustyna Hutchinson turned heads in bright blue leather pants

Adorable: Andrew and Bella shared a sweet hug on the red carpet

Style: Bella opted for a casual look, with a dark blue shirt and red checked trousers