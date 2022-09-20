Lena Dunham packs on the PDA with husband Luis Felber at the premiere of Catherine Called Birdy

Lena Dunham turned heads when she attended the premiere of her new film, Catherine Called Birdy, in London on Tuesday.

The actress and director, 36, led red carpet arrivals at the Curzon in Mayfair in a strapless black dress.

Lena, who wrote and directed the new film, got out in the evening with her rocker husband Luis Felber, 36, as the pair put on a loving display as they celebrated her new film.

Date night! Lena Dunham sat on the PDA with her husband Luis Felber on Tuesday at the premiere of her new film Catherine Called Birdy in London

Lena showed off her numerous tattoos as she stepped outside, with her dress featuring a strapless design, long sleeves and a long train.

She pulled her dark locks into a glamorous up-do, with a black lace fascinator completing her look.

The girls have done natural looking makeup but added a pop of color with a bold red lip.

Luis, meanwhile, looked neat in a black and white suit with gold-decorated shoes.