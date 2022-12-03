Lena Dunham looks stylish in a houndstooth blouse & maxi skirt at the BAFTA Screenwriters’ Lecture Series

Lena Dunham appeared on Friday at the BAFTA Screenwriters’ Lecture Series in London.

And the actress and screenwriter looked chic in a houndstooth blouse and matching maxi skirt.

The star, 36, paired the elegant set with a black handbag and eye-catching jewelery for a touch of sparkle.

Lena chose a long-sleeved blouse with gold buttons and paired it with a matching ankle-length skirt.

She added black closed-toed shoes and a matching crossbody handbag slung over her torso.

Lena wore several necklaces with her dark brown locks pulled back and her bangs to the side.

She appeared at the Screenwriters’ Lecture Series at BAFTA on Friday; she is a writer/director/actress/producer.

Her appearance comes more than a week after Lena cracked down on a bizarre rumor that she was secretly feuding with director/actress Melissa Joan Hart.

“I’m not arguing with anyone. I literally live in London and barely leave my house,” the Girls star, 36, told the Who Weekly? podcast last month.

“I’ve never met Melissa Joan Hart, never been in a room with her, never seen her. I’ve seen all of Clarissa explain it all and all of Sabrina the teenage witch.”

She continued, “I only found out about this feud because Melissa Joan Hart said how much she heard about this feud, but let’s just say I didn’t hear about this feud until Melissa told Joan Hart how much she heard about this feud, you know what I mean? ‘

The problem all started when celebrity gossip accounts DeuxMoi posted a blind entry claiming that Melissa “broke it out” for Lena.

It read, “They’ve been enemies for a long time (Lena’s dad was friends with the creator of Clarissa Explains It All). The dinner fight over drag queens was just one piece of the puzzle.”

Lena’s father is artist Carroll Dunham and the creator of Clarissa Explains It All – in which Melissa starred from 1991 to 1994 – was Mitchell Kriegman.

The post continued, “Melissa has a knack for alienating people in her life — they disappear like magic. Her views are controversial (and chaotic) and she really gets into fights about it. I haven’t seen the Instagram story, but it’s common knowledge in both circles that they’ve been fighting for a while.”

Another tipster sent in a blind entry that they witnessed Anjelica Huston punch Lena at a party after she worked on a Lifetime movie with Melissa.

Lena did confirm that her father and Kriegman “played doubles tennis,” but she never met him in person.

‘[Kriegman] gave me a Clarissa Explains It All T-shirt when I was 7, and also a denim jacket. It was very cool for me because I wasn’t a super popular kid and it was exclusive cast gear,” she explained during the podcast.

“That said, I’ve never met Mitchell Kriegman, although I’m a fan and appreciate his support.”

As for the alleged connection to Anjelica Huston, Lena simply stated that she “[doesn’t] think I’ve ever met the 71-year-old Addams Family star.

All in all, Lena was amazed at how quickly the rumor developed online and how there aren’t even any legitimate connections between the said parties.

“Having never met any of the people involved in this story and barely leaving my house since 2018, it was definitely a surprise, and I’m not going to say it didn’t tickle me,” she said.

“I’m a consumer of false gossip, so it’s always interesting for me to see how the sausage is made and then hear you eat the sausage, spit it out and make something new with it.”