Lena Dunham criticized after she said she wants her coffin wheeled through the NYC Pride parade

A tweet from Lena Dunham sparked a storm of criticism on Sunday, when the actress made a request on the social media site that people rubbed the wrong way.

“If I go, I want my coffin to be wheeled through the NYC Pride Parade with a plaque that reads ‘she wasn’t for everyone, but she *was* for us’ – who can arrange that?” the Girls star, 36, said Sunday.

A number of users wondered why exactly Dunham would be honored by the LGBTQ community.

And what have you ever done for the LGBTQ? Sister, you’re not a gay icon,” said one user, while another said, “Proud of us, not to satisfy the egos of straight people who see us as accessories.”

One user said, “It’s called gay pride, not pure shame,” while another added, “Girl, no. we don’t claim you are like that.’

Said one user: ‘Ummm…we’re passing, but thanks for the offer?’

Some people wondered why Dunham assumed the LGBTQ community would make her the center of the Pride parade.

A number of users posted memes joking that the Sharp Stick director-actress had put her foot in her mouth, or was fishing for attention with the tweet.

“You’re basically ahead of no one except older millennials who keep getting kicked out of social spaces for defamation,” said one user, while another added: “Counterpoint: We’re driving a photo of you down the Jersey Shore with a sign that says “we’re not sure who she is either.”

One user said, “She died as she lived: in a trick for attention that was as puzzling as it was desperate.”

The 2014 Golden Globe winner was awarded by the gay advocacy group Point Foundation with the Horizon Award, for “a young pioneer who has played a leading role as an advocate” for the LGBTQ community, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A user posted an image of a person throwing a can at tomatoes in disapproval of the tweet

Another user compared Dunham to actress Lea Michele, who has been accused of being tone-deaf in the past

Others posted memes mocking Dunham’s comment as obnoxious and attention seeking

“There is no one better at conveying the ambition of today’s young adults to overcome obstacles and realize their great potential than Lena Dunham,” the organization’s Jorge Valencia said in a statement at the time. “Dunham uses intelligent humor and compassion to give an honest assessment of something our Point Scholars know all too well: the struggle to feel good about yourself.”

At a gala where she received the award in April 2014, the New York City resident said she was “disappointed” that she is not gay, as her sister Grace came out at age 17.

“I’ve always felt a strong and emotional connection to members of the LGBTQ community,” she said. “It was actually a huge disappointment for me when I came of age and realized I was sexually attracted to men.”

“So when my sister came out, I thought, ‘Thank God, now someone in this family can really represent my beliefs and passions.'”

Dunham has historically been at the center of controversy over statements she has made over the years.

In 2017, Dunham apologized to actress Aurora Perrineau for questioning her sexual assault allegations in a 2012 incident involving her Girls collaborator, writer Murray Miller.

“When someone I knew, someone I loved as a brother, was accused, I did something unforgivable: I spoke in public in his defense,” she said. “I didn’t have the ‘insider information’ I was claiming, but rather blind faith in a story that kept slipping and changing and turned out to mean nothing at all.”

Two years earlier, in an interview with New York time outshe compared speaking out against the allegations of sexual misconduct against Bill Cosby to the Holocaust.

“It’s like saying someone is obsessed with the Holocaust,” she said. “This is a huge problem, and it speaks to the way we abuse power and the way celebrities allow injustice.”

She then posted an apology on Instagram, saying, “I’m already aware it wasn’t my best analogy to compare Bill Cosby to the Holocaust.”

In 2016, she apologized after alleging that NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. gave her a chilly vibe at the Met Gala earlier that year.

“The vibe was very much like, ‘Do I want the f**k? Is it wearing a… yes, it is wearing a tuxedo. I’m going back to my cell phone,” she said.