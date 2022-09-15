Lena Dunham bares her midriff in ruched crop-top upon landing at JFK with husband Luis Felber

<!–

Lena Dunham showed off her casual yet confident sense of style on Tuesday when she was spotted with her husband Luis Felber at New York’s JFK Airport.

The eight-time Emmy nominee bared her midriff in a lavender ruffled crop top and zebra print pants after landing in her native New York with her beauty by her side.

The 36-year-old Sharp Stick director star — who also wore a lavender vest and black booties — snacked on Corn Nuts she bought at a Stellar store in the terminal.

The half-Peruvian Englishman – also 36 – clutched a suspicious-looking hand-rolled cigarette between his manicured fingers.

It’s been just under a year since New York state legislators approved a bill that legalized marijuana for adults over 21 who possess up to three ounces for recreational use.

Lena and Luis — who celebrated a year of marital bliss on September 25 — returned from Canada to attend the world premiere of her film Catherine Called Birdy at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.

Dunham directed the medieval comedy, based on Karen Cushman’s 1994 novel, which opens in limited US theaters on September 23 and premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 7.

Catherine Called Birdy stars Bella Ramsey, Russell Brand, Andrew Scott, Billie Piper, Joe Alwyn, Dean-Charles Chapman and Ralph Ineson.

Felber and Matt Allchin recorded an original song, as well as seven covers from artists such as Mazzy Star, Supergrass and Elastica for the film’s soundtrack.

“It was quite liberating,” said the Look Away singer, who also co-composed with Sharp Stick. Variety on Sept 9.

“All the character work was done beforehand by Lena and the editors. I didn’t have to arouse the feelings with these songs.

In charge! Dunham directed the medieval comedy, based on Karen Cushman’s 1994 novel, which will hit limited U.S. theaters on September 23 before premiering on Amazon Prime Video on October 7.

“The emotions came from my reaction to the story on film. It’s such a beautiful way of working, so inspiring. And it’s my girlfriend’s movie.’

The Golden Globe winner originally began dating Luis in January 2021 after a mutual friend arranged them on a blind date.

Felber – known professionally as Attawalpa (his middle name) – will release his debut album Presence on October 7.

He also composed Sharp Stick: The Golden Globe winner originally began dating the Look Away singer in January 2021 after a mutual friend arranged them on a blind date.