Lena Dunham, 36, questions what motherhood will look like for her – after undergoing a hysterectomy

Lena Dunham has wondered what motherhood will look like for her on Wednesday, having previously undergone a total hysterectomy.

The actress, 36, reflected on her recent role in the comedy-drama Sharp Stick, in which she plays a pregnant woman, adding that she is at a time in her life where there are “babies everywhere.”

Lena underwent a total hysterectomy in 2018 to remove her uterus and cervix after years of endometriosis-related pain.

In an interview with WSJ. Magazineshe shared how the film helped her discover the meaning of motherhood.

Lena said, “I think the movie was a lot about motherhood and the different forms motherhood could take and the questions I asked myself about it.

‘What will motherhood look like for me? What are my feelings about what motherhood should look like versus what motherhood actually looks like?’

The star, who married musician Luis Felber in 2021, continued: “I’m solid in that moment in my life where there are babies, babies everywhere.

“So it was an exciting opportunity to ask myself some of those questions, while also having the distance you get from asking them through characters.”

In Lena’s latest feature film Sharp Stick she plays a pregnant woman whose husband is involved in an affair with a ‘naive’ younger woman.

According to the official synopsis for sharp stickThe film follows “a naive 26-year-old” named Sarah Jo (played by Kristine Froseth of The Society) who “longs to be seen” as she “lives on the fringes of Hollywood with her mother and sister.”

Sarah Jo’s world is turned upside down ‘when she starts an affair with her older employer’ Josh (played by Jon Bernthal of The Walking Dead).

Lena previously said to Fashionthat her decision to have a hysterectomy came after “years of complex double-digit surgery” and trying alternative treatments such as “pelvic floor therapy, massage therapy, pain therapy, color therapy, acupuncture, and yoga.”

Doctors found that she had other medical problems that caused her pain during the procedure.

“In addition to endometrial disease, a strange bump-like protrusion, and a septum that runs down the middle, I have retrograde bleeding, or my periods run in reverse so that my stomach is full of blood,” she wrote.

“My ovary has lodged in the muscles around the sacral nerves in my back that allow us to walk. Please let’s not even talk about my uterine lining. The only nice detail is that the organ – which must have been shaped like a light bulb – was shaped like a heart.’

Earlier this year in a interview with The Hollywood Reporterthe actress opened up about her desire to have a child within the next two years, because she was shamed by women, and plans for a Girls reboot.

“I’m turning 36 this year,” she told the publication. “I don’t feel like turning 38 without a kid.”

She had her uterus, cervix and an ovary removed, but tried IVF after hearing her “a leftover ovary was still producing eggs,” she recalled earlier in a piece for Harper’s Magazine.

The bid was ultimately unsuccessful as none of the eggs were viable.

“There’s a lot you can correct in life — you can end a relationship, get sober, get serious, say sorry — but you can’t force the universe to give you a baby that your body has been telling you all along. it was an impossibility,” she said in the Harper’s article.

