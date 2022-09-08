Leisel Jones recalls how a knock at the door saved her life after breaking down in Spain

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Former Olympic champion Liesel Jones has spoken of how she nearly killed herself towards the end of her illustrious swimming career – as Aussies are urged to get in touch on RU Ok Day.

On Thursday, the decorated athlete told her radio co-hosts about the idyllic 2011 swim team trip that saw her lying in her hotel room with a box full of sleeping pills and a mind racing with crippling self-doubt and suicidal thoughts.

Jones’ co-hosts on Triple M’s Rush Hour asked if she was “dead-set suicidal” when she revealed she never thought she’d have mental health issues.

Liesel Jones (pictured after breaking the world record in the 100m breaststroke in Barcelona, ​​2003) talked about her own mental health issues for RU. Okay bye

“I had a really great childhood, my upbringing was great, I traveled the world swimming and winning and competing and I had the best friends. But I wasn’t immune to falling into a hole not knowing where I was going’

Jones considered retiring early and told listeners that her younger self struggled with the overwhelming thoughts of the future and achieved everything she wanted.

‘I couldn’t see anything good, every day was such a struggle that I cried. It felt like there was a very heavy cloud around my head,’ she said.

Jones (pictured talking to media) has been open about her struggles with mental health and body image since the end of her swimming career

Jones said her training trip felt anything but a getaway — as she contemplated suicide while sitting in a Spanish bathroom with a large amount of sleeping tablets.

“We did altitude training in Spain, that sounds very glamorous, it was snowing, it was the most beautiful place, but it was hell for me.

“It just got to the point where I just sat on the bathroom floor and couldn’t think of anything but to be honest, leaving in a body bag.”

Jones (pictured with a silver medal at the 2003 FINA Championships) has won nine Olympic medals, 10 Commonwealth Games golds and 23 national titles

But her then coach and current Head Coach of Swimming Australia, Rohan Taylor interrupted her and took her to get the help she so desperately needed.

“I don’t know what it was – or divine intervention or someone sent it or whatever it was – but that (Mr Taylor) knocking on the door at just the right time and pulling me out was just extraordinary,

“I am so grateful every day to have someone like Rohan Taylor, my coach,” she said.

Jones won 14 individual world records, nine Olympic medals, 10 Commonwealth Games gold medals and 23 national titles during her career.

Anyone struggling with their mental health is urged to call Lifeline at 13 11 14.