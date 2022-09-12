Leila McKinnon the favourite to replace Tracy Grimshaw on A Current Affair

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Leila McKinnon could step into Tracy Grimshaw’s shoes on A Current Affair – if she wants the job.

The 49-year-old faithful Nine is being looked at for the role, New idea reported on Monday.

“The job is probably hers if she wants it,” an alleged source told the publication.

Leila McKinnon (pictured) could step into Tracy Grimshaw’s shoes on A Current Affair – if she wants the job

Closed-door meetings about the future of A Current Affair are sometimes compared by insiders to the ‘Hunger Games’.

“It may be just one of the many jobs at Nine, but this decision could have an impact on many careers,” they said.

“You have to remember that Tracy has been in the chair for 17 years, and whoever replaces her will be there for a very, very long time. They must do it really well.’

“The job is probably hers if she wants it,” an alleged source told the publication

Closed-door meetings about the future of A Current Affair are sometimes compared by insiders to the ‘Hunger Games’. Tracy Grimshaw is pictured

Leila is no stranger to ACA, she was both a reporter for the show in the early 2000s and a guest host.

In February, she spent a month on the Today show as a stand-in for host Allison Langdon, who was recovering from a painful knee injury.

Leila was also briefly appointed as presenter of Today’s news for four months in 2005, the same year that Karl Stefanovic became co-host of the program.

Leila is no stranger to ACA, she was a reporter for the show in the early 2000s and was also a guest host

Grimshaw (pictured) shared the news that she would be retiring from ACA after 17 years, on Monday’s episode of the popular Nine Network program

She is currently the co-host of the Australian Ninja Warrior’s 2022 season alongside tennis champion Jim Courier, 51.

Grimshaw, 62, shared the news that she would be retiring from ACA after 17 years on Monday’s episode of the popular Nine Network program.

The uncompromising TV presenter, who has worked at Channel Nine for over 40 years, said “she’s actually been a shift worker for 26 years,” which has taken time away from her family.