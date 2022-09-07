Leila Abdallah shares condolences for five teenagers killed in a car crash in Buxton, near Sydney

The mother of three who died in a horrific car accident in Sydney two years ago has offered her condolences to the families of five teenagers who died in a fatal accident on Tuesday.

Leila Abdallah offered her best wishes to the families of Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer Williams, Lily Van De Putte and Gabriella McLennan, who were all between 14 and 16 years old.

The five teens were driven by Tyrell Edwards, 18, but were killed at 8pm on Tuesday when their Nissan Navara went off the road in Buxton, 100km south-west of Sydney.

A tragic car accident in Buxton, 100 km south-west of Sydney, killed five teenagers on Tuesday evening (photo, emergency services at the scene of the fatal accident)

Leila Abdallah (above) was the mother of three who died in a 2020 car crash in Sydney and said the news of the five teenagers who died in Tuesday’s crash ‘has broken her heart’

Sienna, 8, (second from left) and Angelina, 12, (right) their son Antony, 13, (second from right) and niece Veronique Sakr, 11, (left) were on their way to buy ice cream while drunk driver ran over them and killed them in February 2020

Edwards was the lone survivor of the nightmare crash and was arrested Wednesday night.

Ms Abdallah said she had seen the devastating coverage of the crash.

“It’s very tragic… it broke my heart, I want to start putting flowers (on the site) to support the families,” she told the Daily Telegram.

“My heart goes out to them, I know it’s excruciating pain – it’s a nightmare. It’s so sad.’

“The community (would) be in shock and disbelief,” she said.

Ms Abdallah lost three of her children – Sienna, Angelina and Antony, as well as their cousin Veronique Sakr – in 2020 after a driver climbed the curb and hit the children as they walked to get ice cream.

Dr. Samuel Davidson, who was drunk and high on drugs, rushed through a red light before hitting a footpath on February 1, 2020, mowing down the children in a crime that shocked Australia. He was sentenced to 28 years behind bars.

Tyrese Bechard (left) and Antonio Desisto (right) were killed in an accident in Buxton Tuesday night

Lily Van De Putte (above) was one of five teenagers killed in a car accident 100km southwest of Sydney

14-year-old Summer Williams (left) and Gabriella McLennan were killed in a tragic car accident Tuesday night

Police believe the ute in Buxton slipped on its side before hitting a tree on the side of the road, crushing the vehicle’s cab and killing the teens.

Witnesses who arrived at the scene shortly after the crash said you couldn’t tell the front of the ute from the back.

Emergency services that were the first to arrive will receive assistance. It is believed that some of them would have known the victims.

Friends and family flooded the accident scene Wednesday morning with cards, flowers, photos and personal items.

Antonio Desisto’s parents lay on the floor together and hugged after parting with their son.

Friends and classmates visited the site of Tuesday’s accident to pay their respects and say goodbye to the five teenagers

18-year-old Tyrell Edwards was the sole survivor of the crash and was arrested by police on Wednesday (pictured, Mr Edwards is being transported to hospital after the crash)

Friends and relatives of the teens cried and hugged each other at the accident site on Wednesday morning

A bunch of flowers said ‘you will never be forgotten, you must love, Caiden’, while another had the words ‘love the memories’. You will be missed’.

A teenage girl sobbed as she placed her bunch of flowers on top of the other bouquets.

A mother on the scene was too upset to talk about the crash and said, “I’m sorry. Such a pity. Too young.’

A handwritten tribute to one of the dead teens said they were “gone too soon” and “brought so much kindness to this world.”

A crying teenage boy visited the site with a girl and an adult woman hugging him as they stood and observed the tragic scene.

Mourners left balloons, flowers, cards, photos and personal items at the scene of the fatal crash

Friends and family huddled around the tree that hit the out-of-control vehicle Wednesday morning after Tuesday night’s crash

Camden Police Superintendent Paul Fuller said alcohol was not the cause of the crash.

He said the victims’ families rushed to the scene of the accident after hearing about it on social media.

“It is a horrific site for an accident and a tragedy of this magnitude will have ripple effects…for their families, friends and through the local community,” he said.

“I’ve been in the police force for 38 years and it’s one of the worst accident scenes I’ve ever seen.”

Police have urged anyone with dashcam footage or information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000.