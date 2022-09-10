Leighton Meester and husband Adam Brody beat the heat with a morning surf session in Los Angeles

<!–

Leighton Meester and her husband Adam Brody found a clever way to beat the Friday morning heat when they hit the beach to catch some waves in Los Angeles.

While enjoying an early morning surf session, the Gossip Girl actress, 36, was seen rocking a yellow patterned rashguard under a black, form-fitting wetsuit.

She completed her look with a white floppy hat with a wide brim over her signature dark brown hair to protect her from the sun.

Her 42-year-old husband, known for his breakthrough role as Seth Cohen on Fox’s TV series The OC, showcased his muscular physique in just a pair of swim shorts and an open jacket.

The lovebirds both looked like pros on their surfboards as they successfully stood on their surfboards and rode several waves before returning to shore and rinsing off in an outdoor shower.

Meester got her first taste of surfing with Brody’s encouragement about three and a half years ago and they are often seen catching waves along the Southern California coast.

In an interview with To shape in March 2019, Meester revealed that surfing has become a kind of ‘spiritual experience’ for her and that she finds it ‘so satisfying’.

Meester and Brody share a one-year-old son and a six-year-old daughter named Arlo Day Brody.

Arlo was born about 18 months after the couple married in a private ceremony in 2014.

Going Strong: Meetser and Brody celebrated eight years of marriage last February; the couple pictured in 2019

Meetser and Brody were married for eight years last February.

As for her professional life as a Hollywood actress, Meester recently starred in the Netflix thriller film The Weekend Away, which premiered on March 3.

She also has a recurring role on the Hulu sitcom How I Met Your Father, starring Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharm, Kim Cattrall, Tien Tran and Tom Ainsley.